ICF BARCELONA ROLLING STOCK

Übersicht
Financing the acquisition of eight electric trainsets to be operated in the underground network of the city of Barcelona by the municipal operator Ferrocarrils Metropolitans de Barcelona.
The project is part of the rolling stock renewal proposal included in the Infrastructure Master Plan 2021-2030 of Barcelona's Metropolitan Area. The project generates good economic and social benefits, improving reliability and availability of public transport services, potentially reducing the use of private cars in the city and thus minimising transport externalities including noise, pollution and CO2 emissions.
The project consists of the acquisition of 8 electric trainsets to be operated in the underground network of the city of Barcelona by the municipal operator Ferrocarrils Metropolitans de Barcelona. This acquisition is part of the rolling stock renewal proposal included in the Infrastructure Master Plan 2021-2030 of Barcelona's Metropolitan Area. The project generates good economic and social benefits, improving reliability and availability of public transport services potentially reducing the use of private cars in the city and thus minimizing transport externalities including noise, pollution and CO2 emissions. Overall, after completion the project is expected to serve around 84 million passengers per year. In addition, the project is rated as having a "Significant Impact" on Gender Equality Tag.
EIB is supporting with long-term finance the participation of the regional promotional bank as intermediary in this operation. The terms and conditions offered would not be matched by other financiers, in particular the long tenor and availability period which are features aligned with the project implementation and economic life of the asset being financed. These will allow the intermediary to maintain a sound and balanced financial structure by matching the tenor of the EIB loan with that of the final Beneficiary.
Providing terms and conditions aligned with the project, such as long grace periods and flexible draw-down conditions, will allow the intermediary to offer better terms to the public rail operator, directly reducing transfers from the public administration.
The acquisition of new rolling stock (metros) does not fall within the scope of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU (amending Directive 2011/92/EC). Therefore, no environmental impact assessment (EIA) will be required. The Bank will review the compliance with relevant EU directives and will require the Promoter to follow applicable environmental EU legislation.
The Bank requires the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/25/EU (repealing 2004/17/EC) and/or 2014/24/EU (repealing 2004/18/EC) as well as Directive 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
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