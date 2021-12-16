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PRYSMIAN RDI PLAN EUROPE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
135.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 20.115.000 €
Frankreich : 22.410.000 €
Italien : 92.475.000 €
Industrie : 135.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
16/12/2021 : 20.115.000 €
16/12/2021 : 22.410.000 €
16/12/2021 : 92.475.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
01/04/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PRYSMIAN RDI PLAN EUROPE
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - PRYSMIAN RDI PLAN EUROPE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: Prysmian Group stärkt Innovation mit Unterstützung der EIB und startet neue Projekte in den Bereichen ultraschnelle Telekommunikationsnetze und intelligentere, nachhaltigere Stromnetze

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
29 März 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 16/12/2021
20210470
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
PRYSMIAN RDI PLAN EUROPE
PRYSMIAN SPA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 135 million
EUR 278 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in the field of medium, high and extra high voltage electricity cables and systems, and of telecommunication cabling systems

The EIB financing will support the Promoter's innovation strategy, which streamlines the investments into high technological solutions for its customers to accelerate the energy transition to renewable sources and the digitalisation of communities. The outcome goals of the project aim to develop cost-effective, energy- and eco-efficient, highly innovative cabling systems and accessories for energy, telecom, mobility and many other sectors, such as infrastructure and construction.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the Bank's Research, Innovation and Digital objective. While the outcome and ultimate commercialisation of R&D activities are highly uncertain, the supported project, which has a substantial portion of early stage research, is associated with positive knowledge externalities. These externalities are generated through cooperation with suppliers, customers, scientific institutes and universities. The project also generates both positive environmental externalities arising from the deployment of products with lower carbon footprint contributing to climate action and network externalities, which enable the society to benefit from the access to digital services. The project will contribute to increase knowledge and know-how in developing innovative and low-carbon cable systems and bring positive results by facilitating the deployment of renewable-based, energy efficient, smarter, safer and sustainable electricity and communication networks that are essential for meeting carbon neutrality. The proposed EIB loan satisfactorily meets the required funding needs of the promoter as it provides for the necessary flexibility in terms of long tenor and repayment profile, together with a sizeable financing volume. Furthermore, the EIB's involvement in the financing is expected to send a signalling effect to other potential lenders by also providing a quality stamp on the promoter's activity.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The RDI activities will be carried out in already existing and authorised research and development (R&D) facilities. The project does not fall under any of Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore, not requiring screening or an EIA Report.

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Weitere Unterlagen
01/04/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PRYSMIAN RDI PLAN EUROPE
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - PRYSMIAN RDI PLAN EUROPE
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: Prysmian Group stärkt Innovation mit Unterstützung der EIB und startet neue Projekte in den Bereichen ultraschnelle Telekommunikationsnetze und intelligentere, nachhaltigere Stromnetze

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PRYSMIAN RDI PLAN EUROPE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Apr 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
150222770
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210470
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Deutschland
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - PRYSMIAN RDI PLAN EUROPE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Dec 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
252019001
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten
Projektnummer
20210470
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Deutschland
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
01/04/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PRYSMIAN RDI PLAN EUROPE
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - PRYSMIAN RDI PLAN EUROPE
Andere Links
Übersicht
PRYSMIAN RDI PLAN EUROPE
Datenblätter
PRYSMIAN RDI PLAN EUROPE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: Prysmian Group stärkt Innovation mit Unterstützung der EIB und startet neue Projekte in den Bereichen ultraschnelle Telekommunikationsnetze und intelligentere, nachhaltigere Stromnetze

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: Prysmian Group stärkt Innovation mit Unterstützung der EIB und startet neue Projekte in den Bereichen ultraschnelle Telekommunikationsnetze und intelligentere, nachhaltigere Stromnetze
Andere Links
Related public register
01/04/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PRYSMIAN RDI PLAN EUROPE
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - PRYSMIAN RDI PLAN EUROPE

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