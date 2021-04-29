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IQM QUANTUM COMPUTING (EGF VD)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
35.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Finnland : 35.000.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 35.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
28/02/2022 : 35.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
22/12/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IQM QUANTUM COMPUTING (EGF VD)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - IQM QUANTUM COMPUTING (EGF VD)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Finnland: EIB vergibt 35 Millionen Euro für Quantenfertigungsanlage von IQM
Story zum Projekt
Die Zukunft ist nicht binär
Story zum Projekt
Warum Quantencomputing für Europas Zukunft entscheidend ist

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
19 August 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 28/02/2022
20210429
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
IQM QUANTUM COMPUTING (EGF VD)
IQM FINLAND OY
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 35 million
EUR 125 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the research and development (R&D) efforts as well as the investments into a new clean room facility including tools for the development of more advanced versions of an European Quantum Computer. The project is located mostly in Helsinki (Finland) and Munich (Germany). There are also plans to further expand the footprint and add more sites such as Bilbao (Spain) for the development of solutions in the finance sector. The R&D activities span the period from 2021 to 2023.

IQM plans to deliver a series of Quantum computers with increasing capabilities from 5-qubit to 54-qubit. These on-premises quantum computers are mostly targeting research laboratories and supercomputing centers, mainly for R&D purposes. Beside the sizable R&D expenses there are also capital investments planned in own facilities for the hardware / chip production. The clean room will allow the company to become more independent and flexible to respond to specific customer needs.

Additionality and Impact

Founded in 2018, IQM is a Finnish Quantum Computing start-up based in Helsinki. It develops and commercializes quantum computers (QC) based on superconducting technologies with the view of becoming the leading European quantum computing hardware company. IQM delivers on-premises QCs for research laboratories with complete access to its hardware. At a next stage, the company aims to provide QC to supercomputing centres and to industrial customers through an application-specific co-design approach. In the long-term, the company targets to provide Quantum Computing as a Service (QCaaS). The company has grown to over 100 employees and has the potential to become an EU leader and enabler for quantum computing. The project will provide near-term liquidity to mitigate the negative impacts of COVID-19, under the Pan-European Guarantee Fund (EGF). The venture loan will finance investments in research, development and innovation, including the build-out of a clean room. It is expected to generate positive externalities, such as knowledge transfer, increased competition, and productivity growth through innovative computing technology. Finally, it addresses a funding gap in European VC with a unique, long-term, low dilutive venture debt instrument.


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Semiconductor research, development and innovation (RDI) activities are not specifically covered by Annexes I & II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, and therefore not subject to mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA).

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Weitere Unterlagen
22/12/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IQM QUANTUM COMPUTING (EGF VD)
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - IQM QUANTUM COMPUTING (EGF VD)
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Finnland: EIB vergibt 35 Millionen Euro für Quantenfertigungsanlage von IQM

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IQM QUANTUM COMPUTING (EGF VD)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Dec 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
144976054
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210429
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Finnland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - IQM QUANTUM COMPUTING (EGF VD)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
204159629
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20210429
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Finnland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
22/12/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IQM QUANTUM COMPUTING (EGF VD)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - IQM QUANTUM COMPUTING (EGF VD)
Andere Links
Übersicht
IQM QUANTUM COMPUTING (EGF VD)
Datenblätter
IQM QUANTUM COMPUTING (EGF VD)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Finnland: EIB vergibt 35 Millionen Euro für Quantenfertigungsanlage von IQM
Story zum Projekt
Die Zukunft ist nicht binär
Story zum Projekt
Warum Quantencomputing für Europas Zukunft entscheidend ist

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Finnland: EIB vergibt 35 Millionen Euro für Quantenfertigungsanlage von IQM
Story zum Projekt
Die Zukunft ist nicht binär
Story zum Projekt
Warum Quantencomputing für Europas Zukunft entscheidend ist
Andere Links
Related public register
22/12/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IQM QUANTUM COMPUTING (EGF VD)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - IQM QUANTUM COMPUTING (EGF VD)

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