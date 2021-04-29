IQM QUANTUM COMPUTING (EGF VD)

Founded in 2018, IQM is a Finnish Quantum Computing start-up based in Helsinki. It develops and commercializes quantum computers (QC) based on superconducting technologies with the view of becoming the leading European quantum computing hardware company. IQM delivers on-premises QCs for research laboratories with complete access to its hardware. At a next stage, the company aims to provide QC to supercomputing centres and to industrial customers through an application-specific co-design approach. In the long-term, the company targets to provide Quantum Computing as a Service (QCaaS). The company has grown to over 100 employees and has the potential to become an EU leader and enabler for quantum computing. The project will provide near-term liquidity to mitigate the negative impacts of COVID-19, under the Pan-European Guarantee Fund (EGF). The venture loan will finance investments in research, development and innovation, including the build-out of a clean room. It is expected to generate positive externalities, such as knowledge transfer, increased competition, and productivity growth through innovative computing technology. Finally, it addresses a funding gap in European VC with a unique, long-term, low dilutive venture debt instrument.



