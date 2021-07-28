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EDS (EGF VD)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
10.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Bulgarien : 10.000.000 €
Telekommunikation : 10.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
28/07/2021 : 10.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
18/09/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EDS (EGF VD)
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - EDS (EGF VD)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Bulgarien: EIB unterstützt New-Space-Scale-up von EnduroSat mit zehn Millionen Euro
Story zum Projekt
Raum für alle

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
26 August 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 28/07/2021
20210164
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
EDS (EGF VD)
ENDUROSAT AD
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 10 million
EUR 20 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will support the company's investments into innovation, space infrastructure and commercial expansion inside the EU, mainly in Bulgaria.

The objectives of the EIB financing are to support the company mitigate and overcome the negative economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, and execute its space infrastructure, innovation, and commercial expansion investments.

Additionality and Impact

Founded in 2015, EnduroSat is a Bulgarian space start-up based in Sofia. It designs, builds and manufactures Nanosatellites. Its mission is to deliver a streamlined space data service, empowering corporates, exploration, and science teams. Its Shared Satellite Service allows multiple customer payloads on a single NanoSat at a fraction of current costs and complexity. This streamlines space operations by covering the whole process: from payload integration over launch to data handling, via simple cloud-based user interface. This provides easy access to space to visionary entrepreneurs, scientists, and technologists. 

EnduroSat AD is the group parent and EIB borrower. The group employs 70&#43; people, and has the potential to become an EU leader and enabler for the global New Space economy. The project will provide near-term liquidity to mitigate the negative impacts of COVID-19, under the Pan-European Guarantee Fund (EGF). The venture loan will finance investments in innovation, space infrastructure and services, and commercial expansion in EU. It will also generate positive externalities, such as knowledge transfer, reduced space debris thanks to multi-payload satellites, increased competition, and expansion of the EU's Remote Sensing capabilities. Finally, it addresses a funding gap in European VC with a unique, long-term, low-dilutive venture debt instrument.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project activities do not fall under the Annexes I or II of the EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The project will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project. As such, the project activities are not subject to a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the promoter are suitable for the project.

Weitere Unterlagen
18/09/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EDS (EGF VD)
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - EDS (EGF VD)
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Bulgarien: EIB unterstützt New-Space-Scale-up von EnduroSat mit zehn Millionen Euro

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EDS (EGF VD)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
18 Sep 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
141781479
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210164
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Bulgarien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - EDS (EGF VD)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
179809131
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20210164
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Bulgarien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
18/09/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EDS (EGF VD)
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - EDS (EGF VD)
Andere Links
Übersicht
EDS (EGF VD)
Datenblätter
EDS (EGF VD)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Bulgarien: EIB unterstützt New-Space-Scale-up von EnduroSat mit zehn Millionen Euro
Story zum Projekt
Raum für alle

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Bulgarien: EIB unterstützt New-Space-Scale-up von EnduroSat mit zehn Millionen Euro
Story zum Projekt
Raum für alle
Andere Links
Related public register
18/09/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EDS (EGF VD)
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - EDS (EGF VD)

Videos

Thumbnail: Lösungen für den Weltraummarkt von EnduroSat
Lösungen für den Weltraummarkt von EnduroSat
Learn more

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