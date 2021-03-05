Madrid COVID-19 Response II

The project concerns operational and capital expenditures that are expected to be carried out in the Promoter's existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. However, in case the Promoter is notified by one of the competent environmental authorities that one of the components constituting the project should require an EIA or equivalent, a copy of such EIA needs to be sent to the EIB once established.