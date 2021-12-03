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BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
10.277.492,29 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Demokratische Republik Kongo : 10.277.492,29 €
Telekommunikation : 10.277.492,29 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
21/10/2022 : 10.277.492,29 €
Andere Links
Related public register
03/12/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS- Etude d'impact environnemental et social - Katanga-Maniema
Related public register
03/12/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS - Etude d'impact environnemental et social - Kasindi-Beni-Butembo-Kyondo
Related public register
04/03/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Demokratische Republik Kongo: EIB Global fördert Glasfasernetz der BCS
Story zum Projekt
Ein Tor zur Partnerschaft
Übergeordnetes Projekt
COVID-19 DIGITAL AFRICA LOAN ENVELOPE

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
16 Dezember 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 21/10/2022
20210065
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS
BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SERVICES GROUP HOLDINGS
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
USD 10 million (EUR 9 million)
USD 21 million (EUR 19 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the second phase of the construction of a fibre optic backbone in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), focusing on underserved areas of the eastern part of the country. The fibre links included in the project will enable high speed broadband in nine towns and will be deployed along the railways (1 280 km long) and on poles along the road (139 km).

The project will lead to the deployment of around 1 400 km of new fibre optics networks in underserved regions in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, extending the access to mobile broadband and leading to an acceleration of the country's digital transformation.

Additionality and Impact

The operation consists in a quasi-equity financing to support the construction of fibre-optic backbone in Democratic Republic of Congo, focusing on underserved areas of the eastern part of the country.


The project is aligned with the Cotonou Partnership agreement and addresses the market failures of under-investment in broadband network infrastructures in lower profitability areas; of imperfect competition and market power; and of limited geographical reach of broadband infrastructure.


The project supports the objectives of the EU's Digital4Development strategy and the Digital4Development hub, mainly its African component, operating as a strategic tool to advance dialogue, joint partnerships and investments in the African digital economy.


The project is not expected to have significant negative environmental and social impacts. Instead, the roll-out of the infrastructure will support the country's transition to a digital economy, resulting in significant positive social impacts through increased mobile coverage. Mobile communication technologies enable positive environmental impacts related to climate change mitigation and adaptation in other sectors of the economy. 

 

EIB provides substantial support in strengthening the project's sustainability and bankability, crowding in other investors to support the Borrower's growth plans. EIB financing aligns with terms and conditions usually available to the Borrower, while providing a diversification of funding sources.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

If it were located within the EU, the project would not fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. However, environmental assessments could be required for this kind of project according to DRC national law. In any case, the rollout of telecommunication networks have limited environmental and social negative effects, apart from short duration disturbances during network deployment, whenever civil works are required, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures. Full environmental and social details will be assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Weitere Unterlagen
03/12/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS- Etude d'impact environnemental et social - Katanga-Maniema
03/12/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS - Etude d'impact environnemental et social - Kasindi-Beni-Butembo-Kyondo
04/03/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
COVID-19 DIGITAL AFRICA LOAN ENVELOPE
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Demokratische Republik Kongo: EIB Global fördert Glasfasernetz der BCS

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS- Etude d'impact environnemental et social - Katanga-Maniema
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Dec 2021
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
151655012
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210065
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Demokratische Republik Kongo
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS - Etude d'impact environnemental et social - Kasindi-Beni-Butembo-Kyondo
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Dec 2021
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
151650315
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210065
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Demokratische Republik Kongo
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Mar 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
143669665
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210065
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Demokratische Republik Kongo
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
03/12/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS- Etude d'impact environnemental et social - Katanga-Maniema
Related public register
03/12/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS - Etude d'impact environnemental et social - Kasindi-Beni-Butembo-Kyondo
Related public register
04/03/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS
Andere Links
Übersicht
BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS
Datenblätter
BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Demokratische Republik Kongo: EIB Global fördert Glasfasernetz der BCS
Story zum Projekt
Ein Tor zur Partnerschaft
Übergeordnetes Projekt
COVID-19 DIGITAL AFRICA LOAN ENVELOPE

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Demokratische Republik Kongo: EIB Global fördert Glasfasernetz der BCS
Story zum Projekt
Ein Tor zur Partnerschaft
Andere Links
Related public register
03/12/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS- Etude d'impact environnemental et social - Katanga-Maniema
Related public register
03/12/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS - Etude d'impact environnemental et social - Kasindi-Beni-Butembo-Kyondo
Related public register
04/03/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS
Übergeordnetes Projekt
COVID-19 DIGITAL AFRICA LOAN ENVELOPE

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