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TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
250.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Niederlande : 250.000.000 €
Energie : 250.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
16/09/2021 : 250.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
24/07/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV
Related public register
26/06/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV - Milieueffectrapport
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Niederlande: Erneuerbare Energien - EIB finanziert Stromübertragungskorridor von TenneT

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
26 Mai 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 16/09/2021
20210059
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV
TENNET HOLDING BV
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 250 million
EUR 527 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project comprises the construction of a c. 41-km long electricity transmission corridor from Eemshaven to Vierverlaten, in the north of the Netherlands. It includes a new 380kV line from Eemshaven to Vierverlaten, combined with a 110kV line for part of the route, and a new 380/220kV substation in Vierverlaten.

The overall purpose of the project is to increase the Netherland's electricity transmission capacity and to enable the evacuation of power from offshore wind farms.

Additionality and Impact

The project comprises the construction of a 41km-long electricity transmission corridor from Vierverlaten to Eemshaven, in the Netherlands. It will increase the capacity of the Dutch electricity transmission system, ensure compliance with the Dutch Grid Code for this part of the network and support the integration of cross-border connection into the Dutch grid. It is fully consistent with and supports national and EU policies on energy and climate. It helps addressing the market failure caused by negative environmental externalities, by enabling the future integration of renewable generation, while also contributing to the provision of a public good (security and reliability of supply), by enhancing a critical infrastructure for decarbonisation.
The project's results are deemed good in terms of economic welfare by virtue of the benefits it generates, as well as from the environmental, social, and governance viewpoints.
The financing of the EIB is functional to enabling the ambitious CAPEX plan that the Promoter foresees as fundamental for the transition to a decarbonised economy. The EIB contribution materialises in terms of diversification of sources of funds, attractive financing conditions, and signalling to markets.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The potential environmental impacts of the project include visual impact, vegetation clearance, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and birds' collision and electrocution. The project falls under Annex I of the EIA directive, thus requiring an environmental impact assessment (EIA). The Environmental Impact Studies (EISs) have been prepared and the relevant approvals have been issued by the competent authorities. The EIS(s) and the planned mitigation measures will be reviewed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU where applicable), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
24/07/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV
26/06/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV - Milieueffectrapport
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Niederlande: Erneuerbare Energien - EIB finanziert Stromübertragungskorridor von TenneT

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Jul 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
141540923
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210059
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Niederlande
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV - Milieueffectrapport
Datum der Veröffentlichung
26 Jun 2021
Sprache
Holländisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
140185094
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210059
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Niederlande
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
24/07/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV
Related public register
26/06/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV - Milieueffectrapport
Andere Links
Übersicht
TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV
Datenblätter
TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Niederlande: Erneuerbare Energien - EIB finanziert Stromübertragungskorridor von TenneT

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Niederlande: Erneuerbare Energien - EIB finanziert Stromübertragungskorridor von TenneT
Andere Links
Related public register
24/07/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV
Related public register
26/06/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV - Milieueffectrapport

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