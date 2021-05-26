TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV

The project comprises the construction of a 41km-long electricity transmission corridor from Vierverlaten to Eemshaven, in the Netherlands. It will increase the capacity of the Dutch electricity transmission system, ensure compliance with the Dutch Grid Code for this part of the network and support the integration of cross-border connection into the Dutch grid. It is fully consistent with and supports national and EU policies on energy and climate. It helps addressing the market failure caused by negative environmental externalities, by enabling the future integration of renewable generation, while also contributing to the provision of a public good (security and reliability of supply), by enhancing a critical infrastructure for decarbonisation.

The project's results are deemed good in terms of economic welfare by virtue of the benefits it generates, as well as from the environmental, social, and governance viewpoints.

The financing of the EIB is functional to enabling the ambitious CAPEX plan that the Promoter foresees as fundamental for the transition to a decarbonised economy. The EIB contribution materialises in terms of diversification of sources of funds, attractive financing conditions, and signalling to markets.



