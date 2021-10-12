Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

ARKEA RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
200.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 200.000.000 €
Energie : 200.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
17/12/2021 : 200.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
15/12/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARKEA RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: Crédit Mutuel Arkéa und EIB unterstützen Erneuerbare-Energien-Projekte mit 400 Millionen Euro

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
12 Oktober 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 17/12/2021
20210053
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ARKEA RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
ARKEA BANQUE ENTREPRISES ET INSTITUTIONNELS
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of an intermediated loan in support of small to mid-sized renewable energy projects in France.

This project supports national and European targets related to renewable energy (RE) generation and it will hence contribute to EU energy objectives, notably security of energy supply and tackling climate change.

Additionality and Impact

The project increases renewable energy generation capacity in France and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy as well as on Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and Social and Economic Cohesion. The project produces electricity from low carbon sources, addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation). As the project is expected to rely on revenues from the market, the project improves market efficiency and competition. Based on the pipeline provided, at least 80% of the projects (in terms of project investment costs) are located in cohesion priority regions (transition regions).

Overall, the project is supported by a good governance system and strong project management capabilities. Moreover, the project is expected to generate social benefits by generating clean and renewable power at a cost well below the fossil fuel-based alternatives. Through EIB's involvement, a positive signal will be sent to market participants in the RE sector in France, notably that, alongside direct support to large projects, the Bank may also support smaller investments through a bank intermediated approach.


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as their capacity to support the Bank's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally-relevant information.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.

Weitere Unterlagen
15/12/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARKEA RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: Crédit Mutuel Arkéa und EIB unterstützen Erneuerbare-Energien-Projekte mit 400 Millionen Euro

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARKEA RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Dec 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
150672530
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210053
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
15/12/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARKEA RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
Andere Links
Übersicht
ARKEA RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
Datenblätter
ARKEA RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: Crédit Mutuel Arkéa und EIB unterstützen Erneuerbare-Energien-Projekte mit 400 Millionen Euro

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: Crédit Mutuel Arkéa und EIB unterstützen Erneuerbare-Energien-Projekte mit 400 Millionen Euro
Andere Links
Related public register
15/12/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARKEA RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen