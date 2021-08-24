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TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
330.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 330.000.000 €
Verkehr : 330.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
8/12/2021 : 330.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
28/10/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Tubingenn-Neckaraue und Tubingen-Güterbahnhof
Related public register
03/12/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG
Related public register
02/11/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Anpassungen Bf Metzingen
Related public register
28/10/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstuie nd Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Haltepunkte Reutlingen
Related public register
28/10/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Ammertalbahn zwischen Tübingen Hbf bis Landkreisgrenze
Related public register
28/10/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Ammertalbahn bis Herrenberg Bf
Related public register
02/11/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Elektrifizierung der Ermstalbahn

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
24 August 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 08/12/2021
20210003
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG
LANDESANSTALT SCHIENENFAHRZEUGE BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 330 million
EUR 667 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Purchase of tram-trains in the federal state of Baden-Württemberg, Germany.

The project concerns the purchase of an estimated 135 new tram-train vehicles for the existing regional rail services around the city of Karlsruhe, and for the new regional rail services in the Neckar-Alb region, which include the cities of Tübingen and Reutlingen. The project will contribute to improving the quality of public transport service in terms of comfort and reliability and will uphold and increase the attractiveness of public transport in the two metropolitan areas, thus contributing to a reduction of reliance on private cars and their negative impact on the environment and congestion. The project will thereby promote sustainable transport solutions in line with EU objectives.

Additionality and Impact

The Project will replace life expired rolling stock on the Albtal-Verkehrsgesellschaft (AVG) network and will increase capacity on the Regional-Stadtbahn Neckar-Alb network (both networks located in Baden-Württemberg, Germany). The Project is expected to contribute to modal shift from road to rail (or at least maintain rail modal share). This will contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions, traffic congestion, road accidents, air pollution and noise levels, operating and maintenance costs. The Project is 100% eligible under Climate Action.


The Bank's loans have been a cornerstone of the borrower's multi-billion investment programme into regional rolling stock ever since its establishment, providing a substantial contribution to the programme's financeability and affordability and attracting third-party financing. The loan will offer key benefits such as a very long loan maturity and flexibility with respect to availability period, interest rate arrangements and grace periods as well as to drawdowns, which will enable the required alignment with the implementation and financial modalities of the Project.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project consists of the acquisition of new rolling stock, which is out of the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU), the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops, depots or other associated infrastructure) and arrangements for the scrapping of dismissed rolling stock will be assessed during appraisal. The project will promote a modal shift from road to rail and, therefore, generate environmental and safety benefits.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
28/10/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Tubingenn-Neckaraue und Tubingen-Güterbahnhof
03/12/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG
02/11/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Anpassungen Bf Metzingen
28/10/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstuie nd Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Haltepunkte Reutlingen
28/10/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Ammertalbahn zwischen Tübingen Hbf bis Landkreisgrenze
28/10/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Ammertalbahn bis Herrenberg Bf
02/11/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Elektrifizierung der Ermstalbahn

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Tubingenn-Neckaraue und Tubingen-Güterbahnhof
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Oct 2021
Sprache
Deutsch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
142253240
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210003
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Dec 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
139082935
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210003
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Anpassungen Bf Metzingen
Datum der Veröffentlichung
2 Nov 2021
Sprache
Deutsch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
142253761
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210003
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstuie nd Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Haltepunkte Reutlingen
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Oct 2021
Sprache
Deutsch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
142253164
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210003
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Ammertalbahn zwischen Tübingen Hbf bis Landkreisgrenze
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Oct 2021
Sprache
Deutsch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
142246170
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210003
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Ammertalbahn bis Herrenberg Bf
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Oct 2021
Sprache
Deutsch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
142253657
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210003
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Elektrifizierung der Ermstalbahn
Datum der Veröffentlichung
2 Nov 2021
Sprache
Deutsch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
142246797
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210003
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
28/10/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Tubingenn-Neckaraue und Tubingen-Güterbahnhof
Related public register
03/12/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG
Related public register
02/11/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Anpassungen Bf Metzingen
Related public register
28/10/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstuie nd Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Haltepunkte Reutlingen
Related public register
28/10/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Ammertalbahn zwischen Tübingen Hbf bis Landkreisgrenze
Related public register
28/10/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Ammertalbahn bis Herrenberg Bf
Related public register
02/11/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Elektrifizierung der Ermstalbahn
Andere Links
Übersicht
TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG
Datenblätter
TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG

Photogallery

Tramtrains Baden-Wuerttemberg
Tramtrains Baden-Wuerttemberg
©EIB

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