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SAO TOME WATER SUPPLY

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag (.*)
14.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
São Tomé und Príncipe : 14.000.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 14.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
31/12/2022 : 5.560.000 €
31/12/2022 : 8.440.000 €
(*) Einschließlich 5.560.000 € Investitionszuschüsse vergeben durch AFRICA INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Andere Links
Related public register
12/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME WATER SUPPLY - Relatório de Avaliação Preliminar de Impactos Sociais e Ambientais (Draft)
Related public register
12/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME WATER SUPPLY - Relatório de Avaliação Preliminar de Impactos Sociais e Ambientais (Draft)
Related public register
28/09/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SAO TOME WATER SUPPLY
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
São Tomé: Global Gateway - Team Europa vergibt 14 Millionen Euro für Wasserinfrastruktur

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
10 März 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 31/12/2022
20200935
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SAO TOME WATER SUPPLY
EMPRESA DE AGUA E ELECTRICIDADE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 14 million
EUR 15 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of priority investments aimed at rehabilitating and increasing the water supply and distribution infrastructure and services in Sao Tome city and surrounding areas, plus institutional support.

The main objective of the project is to support the inclusive socioeconomic development of Sao Tome through the improvement of drinking water access (in terms of coverage and quality of the services) and increasing its resilience towards climate change impacting on the availability of the water resources and extreme scarcity events. The project will consist of a first priority phase of investments focusing on the optimisation of the existing water supply system.

Additionality and Impact

The project consists of priority investments aimed at rehabilitating and increasing the water supply and distribution infrastructure and services in Sao Tome city and surrounding areas, plus project implementation support.

 

The project will address a number of market failures and investment needs in the sector, as it is expected to generate positive externalities in the form of environmental benefits notably through a more rational use of water resources and increased resilience to climate change, which impacts the availability of the water resources.

 

It is therefore a strategic investment for the country and a key priority under its National Plan for Sustainable Development 2020-2024. The project is in line with the priorities laid out in the European Commission's Multi-annual indicative programme (MIP) 2021-2027 for STP (Priority area 3: Human development), which focuses on improving sustainable and equitable access of the population to drinking water and sanitation. It is also contributing to Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) 6 "Clean Water and Sanitation" and SDG13 - "Climate Action".


Overall, the Bank's and the EU's contribution to the project is fundamental and complements the earlier interventions of the EU in the water sector in Sao Tome. The combined concessional financial and technical assistance contribution are vital for the implementation investments under the first phase of the "City Of Sao Tome Drinking Water Supply Masterplan 2020-2040". Without the EIB and EU financing this project could not take place, due to lack of available funds from other international partners and fiscal constraints of the government. 

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

This operation is the first in Sao Tome and Principe in the water sector. An Environmental and Social Assessment as well as a climate vulnerability assessment are being carried out in the preparation phase. If necessary, a Resettlement Action Plan will be carried out as part of the detailed design activities to be implemented after the preparation phase. The project shall have positive environmental and public health impacts and will allow the population to adapt to the foreseen climate change impacts in the project areas. The Bank will verify the environmental and social risks and impacts of the project components, as well as proposed mitigation and compensation measures, in accordance with the EIB's Environmental and Social standards, as set out in the EIB Environmental and Social Handbook.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Weitere Unterlagen
12/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME WATER SUPPLY - Relatório de Avaliação Preliminar de Impactos Sociais e Ambientais (Draft)
12/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME WATER SUPPLY - Relatório de Avaliação Preliminar de Impactos Sociais e Ambientais (Draft)
28/09/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SAO TOME WATER SUPPLY
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
São Tomé: Global Gateway - Team Europa vergibt 14 Millionen Euro für Wasserinfrastruktur

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME WATER SUPPLY - Relatório de Avaliação Preliminar de Impactos Sociais e Ambientais (Draft)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Sep 2022
Sprache
Portugiesisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
160235147
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200935
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
São Tomé und Príncipe
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME WATER SUPPLY - Relatório de Avaliação Preliminar de Impactos Sociais e Ambientais (Draft)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Sep 2022
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
160230306
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200935
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
São Tomé und Príncipe
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SAO TOME WATER SUPPLY
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Sep 2022
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
156904118
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200935
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
São Tomé und Príncipe
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
12/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME WATER SUPPLY - Relatório de Avaliação Preliminar de Impactos Sociais e Ambientais (Draft)
Related public register
12/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME WATER SUPPLY - Relatório de Avaliação Preliminar de Impactos Sociais e Ambientais (Draft)
Related public register
28/09/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SAO TOME WATER SUPPLY
Andere Links
Übersicht
SAO TOME WATER SUPPLY
Datenblätter
SAO TOME WATER SUPPLY
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
São Tomé: Global Gateway - Team Europa vergibt 14 Millionen Euro für Wasserinfrastruktur

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
São Tomé: Global Gateway - Team Europa vergibt 14 Millionen Euro für Wasserinfrastruktur
Andere Links
Related public register
12/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME WATER SUPPLY - Relatório de Avaliação Preliminar de Impactos Sociais e Ambientais (Draft)
Related public register
12/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME WATER SUPPLY - Relatório de Avaliação Preliminar de Impactos Sociais e Ambientais (Draft)
Related public register
28/09/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SAO TOME WATER SUPPLY

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