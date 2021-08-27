NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR

The proposed project concerns the implementation of a High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) link interconnecting England and Germany across the North Sea. The project will have a rated capacity of 1400 MW, DC voltage of 525 kV and a total route length of 720 km, of which 706 km offshore. The offshore route of the project crosses German, Dutch and British waters.

The project will be the first interconnector between Germany and the UK, facilitating electricity trade between the EU and the UK and contributing to the integration of high shares of renewables across the North Sea. It will support EU and German renewable policies, which imply to reach a share of at least 60% of renewables by 2030 in the electricity sector, and in particular the EU Offshore Renewable Energy Strategy. The project will enable to reduce carbon emissions and will contribute to meet the European greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction target.