Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
380.992.621,48 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Niederlande : 104.661.432,98 €
Deutschland : 276.331.188,5 €
Energie : 380.992.621,48 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
21/07/2022 : 7.834.954,44 €
21/07/2022 : 13.502.350,49 €
21/07/2022 : 22.909.223,46 €
21/07/2022 : 96.826.478,54 €
21/07/2022 : 239.919.614,55 €
Andere Links
Related public register
21/09/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
21/09/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR - Milieu Effect Rapport (MER)
Related public register
24/08/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB fördert erste Stromverbindung zwischen Deutschland und Grossbritannien mit 400 Millionen Euro

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
27 August 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 21/07/2022
20200756
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR
SPECIAL PURPOSE ENTITY(IES)/FUND
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 381 million
EUR 2401 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The proposed project concerns the implementation of a High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) link interconnecting England and Germany across the North Sea. The project will have a rated capacity of 1400 MW, DC voltage of 525 kV and a total route length of 720 km, of which 706 km offshore. The offshore route of the project crosses German, Dutch and British waters.

The project will be the first interconnector between Germany and the UK, facilitating electricity trade between the EU and the UK and contributing to the integration of high shares of renewables across the North Sea. It will support EU and German renewable policies, which imply to reach a share of at least 60% of renewables by 2030 in the electricity sector, and in particular the EU Offshore Renewable Energy Strategy. The project will enable to reduce carbon emissions and will contribute to meet the European greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction target.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The route of the project will be implemented entirely underground/undersea and therefore the project falls under neither Annex I nor Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. The installation and operation of the Ppoject have the potential for some adverse impacts through marine habitat damage or loss, noise, chemical pollution, heat and electromagnetic field emissions and entanglement of marine species. Environmental impact studies have been carried out and appropriate measures will be taken to avoid, mitigate and compensate the impacts.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC / Directive 2004/18/EC where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
21/09/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
21/09/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR - Milieu Effect Rapport (MER)
24/08/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB fördert erste Stromverbindung zwischen Deutschland und Grossbritannien mit 400 Millionen Euro

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Sep 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
149374728
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200756
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Niederlande
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR - Milieu Effect Rapport (MER)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Sep 2021
Sprache
Holländisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
149223754
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200756
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Niederlande
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Aug 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
158975060
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200756
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Niederlande
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
21/09/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
21/09/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR - Milieu Effect Rapport (MER)
Related public register
24/08/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR
Andere Links
Übersicht
NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR
Datenblätter
NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB fördert erste Stromverbindung zwischen Deutschland und Grossbritannien mit 400 Millionen Euro

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB fördert erste Stromverbindung zwischen Deutschland und Grossbritannien mit 400 Millionen Euro
Andere Links
Related public register
21/09/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
21/09/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR - Milieu Effect Rapport (MER)
Related public register
24/08/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen