Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
400.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Österreich : 400.000.000 €
Energie : 400.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
1/10/2025 : 80.000.000 €
18/03/2025 : 120.000.000 €
20/12/2024 : 200.000.000 €
Link zum projekt
Datenblätter
ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS
Andere Links
Übersicht
ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS
Related public register
08/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Auswahlgründe zum Vorhaben
Related public register
08/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Naturverträglichkeitserklärung
Related public register
08/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Allgemein Verständliche Zusammenfassung
Related public register
08/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung
Related public register
08/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Naturverträglichkeitserklärung
Related public register
08/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Österreich: EIB unterstützt Wasserkraft-Ausbau in Oberösterreich

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
2 Januar 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 20/12/2024
20200755
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS
ENERGIE AG OBEROESTERREICH
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 400 million
EUR 598 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Investments in the implementation of one pumped-storage hydropower project (150 MW) and in the implementation of a run-of-river hydropower plant (28 MW) bypassing three old plants to be deconstructed in Austria in the period from 2024 to 2028.

The development of hydropower pumped storage hydropower supports national and European targets related to renewable energy production and thus contributes to climate change and security of energy supply objectives of the EU. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 (c) common interest in energy (renewable energy) and also contributes to the environmental protection (tackling climate change). The project is in line with the Bank's priority objectives for energy sector lending in the EU related to renewable energy sources and climate action.

Additionality and Impact

EIB's investment in the project supports the deployment of run-of-river and pumped storage hydropower capacity in Austria, thereby supporting the goal of meeting 100% of the electricity demand from renewable energy sources (RES) by 2030, as set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan.

Renewable generation and storage technologies contribute towards increasing security of energy supply by reducing dependency on energy imports and ensuring price stability. Security of supply can be considered as a public good, which is not always effectively reflected in market prices.

Financing this project is in line with the Bank's Energy Lending Policy on renewable energy, and by supporting the energy transition as enabling infrastructure (networks, storage) for the integration of intermittent RES. The Project is also fully aligned with transversal objectives on Climate Action (mitigation).

By directly and indirectly enabling the increased deployment of intermittent RES the project addresses negative climate and environmental externalities, a market failure, through the reduction of carbon and air pollution, compared to generation and provision of grid system services based on fossil fuels.

Considering the economic value of the electricity generated and system services provided, broader positive social benefit is attained by generating renewable power at a cost (LCOE) reasonably below the cost of alternatives.

The project is supported by adequate governance and capabilities of the promoter.

The proposed loan will contribute to the diversification of the borrower's financing sources and thus strengthen the overall financing position of the company and decrease borrower's exposure to the volatility of capital markets. The EIB loan's flexible features, including the tranching for the two separate hydro projects, will improve the promoter's cash flow and liquidity management. Furthermore, EIB's capability to lend a sizeable loan ticket will provide substantial support for the promoter's investment plans and creates a positive signalling effect to the capital markets.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

EU EIA Directive (2011/92/EU), as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, was transposed in Austria's environmental law UVP-G 2000, and compliance is legally binding for the approval of the projects. UVP-G 2000 Annex 1 No. 30 stipulates the requirement of a full EIA for hydropower plants, which applies to both projects in this operation. Notably Ebensee PSH received the full environmental approval in 2017 under UVP-G 2000. For Traunfall HPP an extensive environmental impact assessment (EIA) was performed by the promoter and submitted to the competent authority (State Government of Upper Austria) in July 2023; additional documents were submitted in March 2024. It is expected that the competent authority will submit their decision in the last quarter of 2024, after completion of review and public consultations. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives.

By decision 2008/585/EG the EC has exempted all contracts which are being awarded to implement electricity generation projects in Austria from the scope of the Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC. No public procurement is therefore required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
16 Oktober 2024
20 Dezember 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
08/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Auswahlgründe zum Vorhaben
08/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Naturverträglichkeitserklärung
08/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Allgemein Verständliche Zusammenfassung
08/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung
08/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Naturverträglichkeitserklärung
08/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS
Link zum projekt
Übersicht
ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS
Andere Links
Datenblätter
ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Österreich: EIB unterstützt Wasserkraft-Ausbau in Oberösterreich

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Auswahlgründe zum Vorhaben
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Jan 2025
Sprache
Deutsch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
216423027
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200755
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Österreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Naturverträglichkeitserklärung
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Jan 2025
Sprache
Deutsch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
239842519
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200755
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Österreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Allgemein Verständliche Zusammenfassung
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Jan 2025
Sprache
Deutsch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
239843341
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200755
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Österreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Jan 2025
Sprache
Deutsch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
239843136
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200755
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Österreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Naturverträglichkeitserklärung
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Jan 2025
Sprache
Deutsch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
239842445
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200755
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Österreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Jan 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
214706072
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200755
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Österreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
08/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Auswahlgründe zum Vorhaben
Related public register
08/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Naturverträglichkeitserklärung
Related public register
08/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Allgemein Verständliche Zusammenfassung
Related public register
08/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung
Related public register
08/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Naturverträglichkeitserklärung
Related public register
08/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS
Andere Links
Übersicht
ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS
Datenblätter
ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Österreich: EIB unterstützt Wasserkraft-Ausbau in Oberösterreich

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Österreich: EIB unterstützt Wasserkraft-Ausbau in Oberösterreich
Andere Links
Datenblätter
ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS
Übersicht
ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS
Related public register
08/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Auswahlgründe zum Vorhaben
Related public register
08/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Naturverträglichkeitserklärung
Related public register
08/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Allgemein Verständliche Zusammenfassung
Related public register
08/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung
Related public register
08/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Naturverträglichkeitserklärung
Related public register
08/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen