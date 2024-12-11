ZERO CARBON LITHIUM

The project is line with the InvestEU objective for environment and resources. The project is eligible under Article 309 point (c) Common interest and qualifies under the Bank's Innovation, Digital and Human Capital public policy goal.

The Lithium processing plants are eligible for Climate Action as mitigation and other. The output of the production plant is battery grade LiOH, which is used to produce battery active material (BAM). The project therefore falls within the scope of the activity '3.4 Manufacture of batteries' in the Taxonomy Climate Delegated act and fulfils the substantial contribution criteria for climate change mitigation, since the 'Manufacture of respective components (battery active materials, battery cells, casings and electronic components)' is also covered.

The energy elements of the Project are in line with EU and EIB policy objectives on climate action (mitigation) and are also fully in line with national RE penetration targets for the electricity grid and for district heating. They will generate both environmental and health benefits, in particular by replacing fossil-fuels with the integration of low-carbon, more sustainable, baseload renewable sources.

The market for Lithium Hydroxide is expected to outweigh the European supply for many years to come. To ensure some autonomy for the EU market and its customers on a whole, local low emission sourcing is an EU priority.

Accordingly, the project addresses market failures due to (1) imperfect competition in the battery manufacturing supply chain, predominantly served by non-EU manufacturers, (2) the generation of knowledge benefits from RDI activities and the interaction with suppliers and customers in development of new solutions for the production of battery grade LiOH, (3) imperfect and asymmetric information, as the promoter is a start-up investing in innovative technology competing with established companies and technologies, (4) reducing carbon and air pollution externalities and (5) energy security of supply.

EIB facility is critical to close the financing gap especially in light of the profile of this transaction. EIB sizeable contribution to the project would accordingly provide both financial value and non-financial value. EIB participation in the financing will have a crowding in effect and would provide comfort to other financiers. The project could not be carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.