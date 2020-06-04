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COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION (COVAX)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
400.000.000 €
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit : 400.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
11/12/2020 : 100.000.000 €
11/12/2020 : 130.000.000 €
11/12/2020 : 170.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
18/12/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION (COVAX)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION (COVAX)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB-Präsident begrüßt COVAX-Impfstofflieferungen in 100 Länder
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Führungsspitzen aus aller Welt für weltweit gleichberechtigten Zugang zu Covid-19-Impfstoffen
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Team Europe gibt 500 Millionen Euro für COVAX-Initiative – Bereitstellung von einer Milliarde Covid-19-Impfdosen in Ländern mit niedrigem und mittlerem Einkommen
Story zum Projekt
Impfstoff-Solidarität

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
7 Oktober 2020
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 11/12/2020
20200604
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION (COVAX)
GAVI ALLIANCE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 400 million
EUR 1000 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The operation consists of a contingent loan to monetise the participation of European Member States and the European Commission (EC) directly to Gavi (as manager of COVAX) to support the supply of COVID-19 vaccines for low- and middle-income countries eligible under the EC European Fund for Sustainable Development and the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) framework.

The project will contribute to fund the procurement of successful COVID-19 vaccines by countries in sub-Saharan Africa and the European Neighbourhood eligible under the Investment Facility and the EC's External Investment Plan (AHDP) and the Gavi COVAX AMC framework. The project looks to support the pioneering COVAX initiative, which aims to provide innovative and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines to all economies, regardless of income levels. This would be fundamental to end the COVID-19 pandemic as soon as possible and save as many lives as possible - avoiding a catastrophe in emerging countries.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The EIB funding will be directed to COVAX investments in vaccine development and manufacturing capacity that are expected to be carried out in facilities owned by pharmaceutical companies and / or other research centres as authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details of the supply chain of the project will be verified during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement (GtP). Due to the peculiar features of this transaction, certain derogations might be sought to the GtP and submitted for approval to the EIB's Board of Directors.

Weitere Unterlagen
18/12/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION (COVAX)
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION (COVAX)
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB-Präsident begrüßt COVAX-Impfstofflieferungen in 100 Länder
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Führungsspitzen aus aller Welt für weltweit gleichberechtigten Zugang zu Covid-19-Impfstoffen
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Team Europe gibt 500 Millionen Euro für COVAX-Initiative – Bereitstellung von einer Milliarde Covid-19-Impfdosen in Ländern mit niedrigem und mittlerem Einkommen

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION (COVAX)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
18 Dec 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
134084303
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200604
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Regionalvorhaben - Afrika
Mittelmeerraum
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION (COVAX)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
238840867
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20200604
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Regionalvorhaben - Afrika
Mittelmeerraum
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
18/12/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION (COVAX)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION (COVAX)
Andere Links
Übersicht
COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION (COVAX)
Datenblätter
COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION (COVAX)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB-Präsident begrüßt COVAX-Impfstofflieferungen in 100 Länder
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Führungsspitzen aus aller Welt für weltweit gleichberechtigten Zugang zu Covid-19-Impfstoffen
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Team Europe gibt 500 Millionen Euro für COVAX-Initiative – Bereitstellung von einer Milliarde Covid-19-Impfdosen in Ländern mit niedrigem und mittlerem Einkommen
Story zum Projekt
Impfstoff-Solidarität

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB-Präsident begrüßt COVAX-Impfstofflieferungen in 100 Länder
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Führungsspitzen aus aller Welt für weltweit gleichberechtigten Zugang zu Covid-19-Impfstoffen
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Team Europe gibt 500 Millionen Euro für COVAX-Initiative – Bereitstellung von einer Milliarde Covid-19-Impfdosen in Ländern mit niedrigem und mittlerem Einkommen
Story zum Projekt
Impfstoff-Solidarität
Andere Links
Related public register
18/12/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION (COVAX)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION (COVAX)

Videos

Thumbnail: Ein innovativer, gerechter Zugang zu Covid-19-Impfstoffen
Ein innovativer, gerechter Zugang zu Covid-19-Impfstoffen
Learn more

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