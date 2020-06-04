COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION (COVAX)

The operation consists of a contingent loan to monetise the participation of European Member States and the European Commission (EC) directly to Gavi (as manager of COVAX) to support the supply of COVID-19 vaccines for low- and middle-income countries eligible under the EC European Fund for Sustainable Development and the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) framework.

The project will contribute to fund the procurement of successful COVID-19 vaccines by countries in sub-Saharan Africa and the European Neighbourhood eligible under the Investment Facility and the EC's External Investment Plan (AHDP) and the Gavi COVAX AMC framework. The project looks to support the pioneering COVAX initiative, which aims to provide innovative and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines to all economies, regardless of income levels. This would be fundamental to end the COVID-19 pandemic as soon as possible and save as many lives as possible - avoiding a catastrophe in emerging countries.