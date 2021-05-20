ARVEDI RDI & ADVANCED MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGY

One component of the project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and hence requires either an environmental impact assessment (EIA) or a screening decision from the competent authorities. All components are expected to be complaint with best available techniques (BAT). The RDI activities part of the project will be carried out in existing research and development (R&D) and steel manufacturing facilities of the Promoter. RDI activities are not mentioned in the EIA Directive and therefore, these activities are not expected to require an EIA. It will be assessed during due diligence if any other component of the project requires an EIA or a screening decision in accordance with the directive. All environmental aspects will be appraised in detail during due diligence.