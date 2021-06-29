Pharmaceuticals RDI Programme

Übersicht
The project supports the Promoter's research and development (R&D) investments in several therapeutic areas, including cardio, diabetes, ophthalmic and respiratory diseases, over the period 2021-2023.
The investments cover the R&D costs related to the development of the company's product pipeline. By co-investing in this project, the Bank contributes to making treatments available for diseases that are a high priority for the healthcare system whilst also fostering sustainable growth and employment.
The financing of this project supports
R&D activities, which generate significant positive knowledge and technology
externalities, through the creation of innovative processes, products and
services and through skills development and upgrading. The EIB provides the company access to long-term
financing combined with flexible drawdown conditions, which better mirrors the
time horizon and inherently higher level of uncertainty of R&D activities.
Moreover, the EIB loan is an important signal towards the company's current
commercial financing partners, particularly in the context of the pending
COVID-19 crisis, and therefore may result in the promoter's better access to
long-term financing.
Furthermore by supporting a European company operating partially in a cohesion area of Poland, the project addresses the needs of a locally underserved population and through the development of innovative medicinal products it also makes a significant contribution to the health and well-being of the European population. By supporting Polpharma, the EIB enables the generation of European scientific knowledge and acumen, whilst preserving highly skilled employment opportunities.
The project mainly concerns investments in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.
The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, the project is not covered by the EU Directives on procurement. The Promoter's procurement procedures will be in line with current practice in private industry. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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