Pharmaceuticals RDI Programme

The financing of this project supports R&D activities, which generate significant positive knowledge and technology externalities, through the creation of innovative processes, products and services and through skills development and upgrading. The EIB provides the company access to long-term financing combined with flexible drawdown conditions, which better mirrors the time horizon and inherently higher level of uncertainty of R&D activities. Moreover, the EIB loan is an important signal towards the company's current commercial financing partners, particularly in the context of the pending COVID-19 crisis, and therefore may result in the promoter's better access to long-term financing.

Furthermore by supporting a European company operating partially in a cohesion area of Poland, the project addresses the needs of a locally underserved population and through the development of innovative medicinal products it also makes a significant contribution to the health and well-being of the European population. By supporting Polpharma, the EIB enables the generation of European scientific knowledge and acumen, whilst preserving highly skilled employment opportunities.

