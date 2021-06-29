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PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
66.381.961,8 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 66.381.961,8 €
Industrie : 66.381.961,8 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
29/06/2021 : 66.381.961,8 €
Andere Links
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB vergibt Darlehen über 300 Millionen Zloty (65 Millionen Euro) für Forschung und Entwicklung von Polpharma

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
1 Juli 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 29/06/2021
20200571
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME
ZAKLADY FARMACEUTYCZNE POLPHARMA SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
PLN 300 million (EUR 66 million)
PLN 661 million (EUR 146 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project supports the Promoter's research and development (R&D) investments in several therapeutic areas, including cardio, diabetes, ophthalmic and respiratory diseases, over the period 2021-2023.

The investments cover the R&D costs related to the development of the company's product pipeline. By co-investing in this project, the Bank contributes to making treatments available for diseases that are a high priority for the healthcare system whilst also fostering sustainable growth and employment.

Additionality and Impact

The financing of this project supports R&D activities, which generate significant positive knowledge and technology externalities, through the creation of innovative processes, products and services and through skills development and upgrading. The EIB provides the company access to long-term financing combined with flexible drawdown conditions, which better mirrors the time horizon and inherently higher level of uncertainty of R&D activities. Moreover, the EIB loan is an important signal towards the company's current commercial financing partners, particularly in the context of the pending COVID-19 crisis, and therefore may result in the promoter's better access to long-term financing.
Furthermore by supporting a European company operating partially in a cohesion area of Poland, the project addresses the needs of a locally underserved population and through the development of innovative medicinal products it also makes a significant contribution to the health and well-being of the European population. By supporting Polpharma, the EIB enables the generation of European scientific knowledge and acumen, whilst preserving highly skilled employment opportunities.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project mainly concerns investments in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, the project is not covered by the EU Directives on procurement. The Promoter's procurement procedures will be in line with current practice in private industry. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Weitere Unterlagen
17/07/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB vergibt Darlehen über 300 Millionen Zloty (65 Millionen Euro) für Forschung und Entwicklung von Polpharma

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Jul 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
135312813
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200571
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Dec 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
238031570
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten
Projektnummer
20200571
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME
Andere Links
Übersicht
PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME
Datenblätter
PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB vergibt Darlehen über 300 Millionen Zloty (65 Millionen Euro) für Forschung und Entwicklung von Polpharma

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB vergibt Darlehen über 300 Millionen Zloty (65 Millionen Euro) für Forschung und Entwicklung von Polpharma
Andere Links
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME

Photogallery

Pharmaceuticals RDI Programme
Pharmaceuticals RDI Programme
©Polpharma
Pharmaceuticals RDI Programme
Pharmaceuticals RDI Programme
©Polpharma
Pharmaceuticals RDI Programme
Pharmaceuticals RDI Programme
©Polpharma

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