KAYRROS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (EGF VD)

The promoter is an innovative start-up with well-developed technology capabilities, an organisational structure in support of its ambitious growth strategy, and a strong R&D team. The project will help the promoter pursue its R&D investments, accelerate the development and the deployment of new use cases, and build scale.

The project supports the policy objective of innovation and digitalisation in the asset observation domain, which has long been suffering from imperfect and opaque information. By supporting the company's investments in R&D and its expansion into new applications, including environment and climate, risk management and the monitoring of the global supply chain, the project also addresses knowledge externalities and contributes to public goods.

The promoter's strategy depends on significant growth-related investments in order to achieve its business plan. By addressing a market gap in available financing options, EIB financing allows the company to finance its investment plan and accelerate the deployment of its growth strategy. EIB contribution is positive because of a positive crowd-in effect and innovative structure adapted to the risk profile of this Company given the early stage of the company.



