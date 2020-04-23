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UNIVERCELLS - COVID (IDFF)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
30.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Belgien : 30.000.000 €
Industrie : 30.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
24/06/2021 : 30.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
26/06/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UNIVERCELLS - COVID (IDFF)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - UNIVERCELLS - COVID (IDFF)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: EIB vergibt 30 Millionen Euro an innovatives Biotechunternehmen Univercells für Covid-19-Projekte

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
22 März 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 24/06/2021
20200423
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
UNIVERCELLS - COVID (IDFF)
UNIVERCELLS SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 30 million
EUR 60 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns investments into an innovative and versatile vaccine manufacturing facility as well as process development and manufacturing scale up activities to enable the production of large volumes of prophylactic vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 as well as in co-development of a pipeline of COVID-19 vaccines.

The project concerns investments into an innovative and versatile vaccine manufacturing facility as well as process development and manufacturing scale up activities to enable the production of large volumes of prophylactic vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 as well as in co-development of a pipeline of COVID-19 vaccines.

Additionality and Impact

The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI - in this specific case in biopharmaceuticals. The failure arises in part from limited access to and/or higher cost of financing due to information asymmetries associated with the inherent uncertainty of RDI activities, and resulting in high screening and monitoring costs. Other factors are the misalignment of incentives, lack of collateral and/or lack of track record.
Through support from the Infectious Diseases Finance Facility (IDFF), the operation addresses the need of a financially underserved company operating in the sector of development COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics, as well as boosting the European manufacturing volumes and capacities. The contribution to EU policy is therefore significant.
The EIB's contribution is notable on both the financial and non-financial side. The funding provided under IDFF will substantially enhance the financial resources available to the borrower to execute its development plan and may crowd in further investors. Structuring the financing as a venture debt operation (equity risk) is appropriate given the borrower's stage of development and takes its cash flow profile into account. Therefore, the EIB also provides an added value in terms of financial structuring expertise, in addition to the technical contribution and advice.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project mainly concerns investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) that are expected to be carried out in the Promoter's existing facilities or other research centres already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Investments are also expected to be made into the furnishing and validation of an existing manufacturing facility, this aspect of the project falls under the annex II of the EIA directive (2014/52/EU), referring to the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal, including evidence of any screening by the competent authorities.

The Promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. However, the Promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. Details will be assessed during the project's due diligence.

Weitere Unterlagen
26/06/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UNIVERCELLS - COVID (IDFF)
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - UNIVERCELLS - COVID (IDFF)
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: EIB vergibt 30 Millionen Euro an innovatives Biotechunternehmen Univercells für Covid-19-Projekte

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UNIVERCELLS - COVID (IDFF)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
26 Jun 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
140075859
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200423
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - UNIVERCELLS - COVID (IDFF)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
238296830
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20200423
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
26/06/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UNIVERCELLS - COVID (IDFF)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - UNIVERCELLS - COVID (IDFF)
Andere Links
Übersicht
UNIVERCELLS - COVID (IDFF)
Datenblätter
UNIVERCELLS - COVID (IDFF)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: EIB vergibt 30 Millionen Euro an innovatives Biotechunternehmen Univercells für Covid-19-Projekte

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: EIB vergibt 30 Millionen Euro an innovatives Biotechunternehmen Univercells für Covid-19-Projekte
Andere Links
Related public register
26/06/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UNIVERCELLS - COVID (IDFF)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - UNIVERCELLS - COVID (IDFF)

Videos

Thumbnail: Mit Univercells den Kampf gegen Corona vorantreiben
Mit Univercells den Kampf gegen Corona vorantreiben
Learn more

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