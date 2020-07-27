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RENEWCELL TEXTILE RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
30.758.579,75 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Schweden : 30.758.579,75 €
Industrie : 30.758.579,75 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
30/06/2021 : 30.758.579,75 €
Andere Links
Related public register
01/07/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RENEWCELL TEXTILE RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)
Related public register
12/10/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RENEWCELL TEXTILE RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP) - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Schweden: EU unterstützt Renewcell bei der Förderung der Kreislaufwirtschaft in der Modebranche
Story zum Projekt
Neuer Stoff aus alten Kleidern

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
27 Juli 2020
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 30/06/2021
20200336
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
RENEWCELL TEXTILE RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)
RENEWCELL AB
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
SEK 311 million (EUR 30 million)
SEK 778 million (EUR 76 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

Financing of a first full-scale commercial plant for the recycling of waste textiles into high-quality biodegradable pulp from which new textiles and subsequently clothes can be produced.

The project concerns the design, construction and operation of an innovative full-scale cotton and viscose fibres recycling plant with a capacity of 60 000 tonnes per year.

Additionality and Impact

The project contributes to the Bank's "Innovation and Skills" and 'Environmental Protection and Natural resource Efficiency' objective as it concerns the investments by an innovative SME in the design, construction and operation of an innovative, full-scale textile recycling plant. The project will lead to the development and deployment of innovative process technologies with substantial environmental benefits. The promoter's investment addresses the market failures and gaps associated with (i) imperfect competition, limited investments and incomplete markets in the field of innovative processes and sustainable textiles, and those addressed by (ii) projects which generate wider benefits in terms of knowledge and the environment. EIB support will therefore address suboptimal investment situations and accelerate expected benefits to society.


The Bank provides the Promoter with high risk debt financing in order to support the commercialization of its innovation (first full commercial scale plant). This type of financing is difficult to access for innovators with a limited track record and is also referred to as the "death valley". The EIB's contribution helps provide both diversification with regard to the promoter's banking partners and flexible drawdown conditions.



Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The Re:newcell process of recycling cotton and viscose fibres contributes to a circular way of producing fashion and will help achieve the targets set in the 2018 EU Circular Economy Package. The project targets recycling and recovery of textile waste and reduces the quantity of waste currently deposited in landfills, supporting Council Directive 1999/31/EC on the landfill of waste. The project also directly supports EU climate policy goals, including building a competitive EU industry and circular economy.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Weitere Unterlagen
01/07/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RENEWCELL TEXTILE RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)
12/10/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RENEWCELL TEXTILE RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP) - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Schweden: EU unterstützt Renewcell bei der Förderung der Kreislaufwirtschaft in der Modebranche

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RENEWCELL TEXTILE RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Jul 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
136045265
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200336
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Schweden
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RENEWCELL TEXTILE RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP) - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Oct 2021
Sprache
Schwedisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
150217032
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200336
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Schweden
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
01/07/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RENEWCELL TEXTILE RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)
Related public register
12/10/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RENEWCELL TEXTILE RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP) - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
Andere Links
Übersicht
RENEWCELL TEXTILE RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)
Datenblätter
RENEWCELL TEXTILE RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Schweden: EU unterstützt Renewcell bei der Förderung der Kreislaufwirtschaft in der Modebranche
Story zum Projekt
Neuer Stoff aus alten Kleidern

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Schweden: EU unterstützt Renewcell bei der Förderung der Kreislaufwirtschaft in der Modebranche
Story zum Projekt
Neuer Stoff aus alten Kleidern
Andere Links
Related public register
01/07/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RENEWCELL TEXTILE RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)
Related public register
12/10/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RENEWCELL TEXTILE RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP) - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning

Videos

Thumbnail: Renewcell macht die Modebranche grüner
Renewcell macht die Modebranche grüner
Learn more

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