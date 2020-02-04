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COVID-19 IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
250.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Rumänien : 250.000.000 €
Gesundheit : 250.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
20/04/2021 : 250.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
24/10/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL - REZUMAT FĂRĂ CARACTER TEHNIC
Related public register
24/10/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL - Raport la studiul de evaluare a impactului asupra mediului
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - COVID-19 IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
250-Millionen-Euro-Darlehen der EIB für neues Regionalkrankenhaus in Iași und EIB-Unterstützung für künftige Investitionen im rumänischen Gesundheitswesen
Story zum Projekt
Kurze Wege zum Krankenhaus

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
25 August 2020
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 20/04/2021
20200204
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
COVID-19 IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL
ROMANIA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 250 million
EUR 421 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the construction and equipment of the new Regional Emergency Hospital in Iasi.

The project's main objective is to improve the quality and efficiency of medical services for the patients requiring acute emergency, secondary and tertiary level interventions requiring high-level technology and expertise in the country's NE Region. In the current context of COVID-19 crisis, the project is expected to contribute to the country's preparedness and response capacity against future pandemics.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project comprises the construction and equipping of medical facilities. Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal the screening decision of the competent authority. In line with Directive 2010/31/EU, the new and rehabilitated buildings will have to meet at least the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The design energy performance of the hospital and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal. It is expected that the project will bring wider benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development. The Bank will encourage the Promoter to take into account circular economy principles during the development and future operation of the project.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
24/10/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL - REZUMAT FĂRĂ CARACTER TEHNIC
24/10/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL - Raport la studiul de evaluare a impactului asupra mediului
26/11/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - COVID-19 IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
250-Millionen-Euro-Darlehen der EIB für neues Regionalkrankenhaus in Iași und EIB-Unterstützung für künftige Investitionen im rumänischen Gesundheitswesen

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL - REZUMAT FĂRĂ CARACTER TEHNIC
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Oct 2020
Sprache
Rumänisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
134404278
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200204
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Rumänien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL - Raport la studiul de evaluare a impactului asupra mediului
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Oct 2020
Sprache
Rumänisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
134401638
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200204
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Rumänien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - COVID-19 IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
26 Nov 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
131792841
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200204
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Rumänien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
24/10/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL - REZUMAT FĂRĂ CARACTER TEHNIC
Related public register
24/10/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL - Raport la studiul de evaluare a impactului asupra mediului
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - COVID-19 IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL
Andere Links
Übersicht
COVID-19 IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL
Datenblätter
COVID-19 IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
250-Millionen-Euro-Darlehen der EIB für neues Regionalkrankenhaus in Iași und EIB-Unterstützung für künftige Investitionen im rumänischen Gesundheitswesen
Story zum Projekt
Kurze Wege zum Krankenhaus

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
250-Millionen-Euro-Darlehen der EIB für neues Regionalkrankenhaus in Iași und EIB-Unterstützung für künftige Investitionen im rumänischen Gesundheitswesen
Story zum Projekt
Kurze Wege zum Krankenhaus
Andere Links
Related public register
24/10/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL - REZUMAT FĂRĂ CARACTER TEHNIC
Related public register
24/10/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL - Raport la studiul de evaluare a impactului asupra mediului
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - COVID-19 IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL

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