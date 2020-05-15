URBAN TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK EGYPT

If located in the EU, the public transport investment schemes included in the project, would usually fall under Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU and on basis of a screening by a Competent Authority the need for an Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) would be established. As the schemes may be a mix of rehabilitation works and track extensions, the requirements to ensure compliance with the EIB's Environmental and Social standards will be checked at allocation stage, when the scope is better defined. The promoter has to implement the schemes in compliance with the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards, requiring at least an screening of environmental and social impacts, an Environmental and Social Action Plan, Stakeholder Engagement Plan and an Environmental Management Plan. The project's relevant key documents will be published in line with the EIB's procedures.