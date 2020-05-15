URBAN TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK EGYPT

Übersicht
The project consists of a framework loan to cover urban rail schemes in cities across Egypt, in particular investments in the rehabilitation and expansion of metro and tram systems in Alexandria and Cairo.
The aim is to finance large public transport projects in the cities of Alexandria and Cairo in Egypt, over the next 5 years. Transport in both cities is heavily reliant on road transport, resulting in high levels of pollution, traffic accidents and GHG emissions. Furthermore, the urban road network cannot cope with demand given the size of the cities, leading to widespread transport congestion and constraining economic development.
If located in the EU, the public transport investment schemes included in the project, would usually fall under Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU and on basis of a screening by a Competent Authority the need for an Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) would be established. As the schemes may be a mix of rehabilitation works and track extensions, the requirements to ensure compliance with the EIB's Environmental and Social standards will be checked at allocation stage, when the scope is better defined. The promoter has to implement the schemes in compliance with the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards, requiring at least an screening of environmental and social impacts, an Environmental and Social Action Plan, Stakeholder Engagement Plan and an Environmental Management Plan. The project's relevant key documents will be published in line with the EIB's procedures.
The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement. It is expected that the main works and supply contacts will be procured via open or restricted procedures with publication in the EU Official Journal.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Aktuelles und Storys
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.