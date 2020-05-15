Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

URBAN TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK EGYPT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
1.128.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Ägypten : 1.128.000.000 €
Verkehr : 1.128.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
25/05/2021 : 528.000.000 €
17/12/2020 : 600.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - URBAN TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK EGYPT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ägypten: Bank der EU fördert ÖPNV
Story zum Projekt
Antike Denkmäler, moderne U-Bahn
Related sub-project
CAIRO METRO LINE 2 UPGRADING AND RENOVATION
Related sub-project
ALEXANDRIA ABU QIR URBAN RAIL PROJECT
Related sub-project
ALEXANDRIA RAML TRAM

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
15 Mai 2020
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 17/12/2020
20200144
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
URBAN TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK EGYPT
NATIONAL AUTHORITY FOR TUNNELS
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 1128 million
EUR 2256 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of a framework loan to cover urban rail schemes in cities across Egypt, in particular investments in the rehabilitation and expansion of metro and tram systems in Alexandria and Cairo.

The aim is to finance large public transport projects in the cities of Alexandria and Cairo in Egypt, over the next 5 years. Transport in both cities is heavily reliant on road transport, resulting in high levels of pollution, traffic accidents and GHG emissions. Furthermore, the urban road network cannot cope with demand given the size of the cities, leading to widespread transport congestion and constraining economic development.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

If located in the EU, the public transport investment schemes included in the project, would usually fall under Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU and on basis of a screening by a Competent Authority the need for an Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) would be established. As the schemes may be a mix of rehabilitation works and track extensions, the requirements to ensure compliance with the EIB's Environmental and Social standards will be checked at allocation stage, when the scope is better defined. The promoter has to implement the schemes in compliance with the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards, requiring at least an screening of environmental and social impacts, an Environmental and Social Action Plan, Stakeholder Engagement Plan and an Environmental Management Plan. The project's relevant key documents will be published in line with the EIB's procedures.

The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement. It is expected that the main works and supply contacts will be procured via open or restricted procedures with publication in the EU Official Journal.

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Weitere Unterlagen
23/07/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - URBAN TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK EGYPT
Projekte zum thema
Related sub-project
CAIRO METRO LINE 2 UPGRADING AND RENOVATION
Related sub-project
ALEXANDRIA ABU QIR URBAN RAIL PROJECT
Related sub-project
ALEXANDRIA RAML TRAM
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ägypten: Bank der EU fördert ÖPNV

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - URBAN TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK EGYPT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Jul 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
126799432
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200144
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Ägypten
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - URBAN TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK EGYPT
Andere Links
Übersicht
URBAN TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK EGYPT
Datenblätter
URBAN TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK EGYPT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ägypten: Bank der EU fördert ÖPNV
Story zum Projekt
Antike Denkmäler, moderne U-Bahn
Related sub-project
CAIRO METRO LINE 2 UPGRADING AND RENOVATION
Related sub-project
ALEXANDRIA ABU QIR URBAN RAIL PROJECT
Related sub-project
ALEXANDRIA RAML TRAM

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ägypten: Bank der EU fördert ÖPNV
Story zum Projekt
Antike Denkmäler, moderne U-Bahn
Andere Links
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - URBAN TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK EGYPT
Related sub-project
CAIRO METRO LINE 2 UPGRADING AND RENOVATION
Related sub-project
ALEXANDRIA ABU QIR URBAN RAIL PROJECT
Related sub-project
ALEXANDRIA RAML TRAM

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen