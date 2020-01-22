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ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
300.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Griechenland : 300.000.000 €
Energie : 300.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
23/12/2020 : 300.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION - Μελέτη Περιβαλλοντικών επιπτώσεων για τη Διασύνδεση του Συστήματος Μεταφοράς Ηλεκτρικής Ενέργειας της νήσου Κρήτης με το Ελληνικό Σύστημα Μεταφοράς Ηλεκτρικής Ενέργειας
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: EIB kofinanziert Stromanbindung Kretas an das griechische Festland

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
16 Juni 2020
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 23/12/2020
20200122
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION
INDEPENDENT POWER TRANSMISSION OPERATOR SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 300 million
EUR 1074 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the electricity interconnection between the island of Crete and Attica, the region of the Greek capital, Athens. The project includes the implementation of a bipolar High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) link with a rated capacity of 1000 MW, rated voltage /±500 kV and a submarine cable of length of 328 km. The implementation of several other transmission system assets for the connection of the HVDC link with the existing network is also part of the project.

The project (a) will enable the replacement of thermal generation on the island of Crete (mainly oil-fired generation units) with more efficient generation from mainland Greece and (b) will increase the hosting capacity of the island for Renewable Energy Sources (RES). Considering the above, the project is expected to have a positive contribution to Climate Action.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Some of the investments may fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU, amending Directive 2011/92/EU, thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for an Environmental Impact Assessment. The status of permitting and the need for the project to undergo an EIA and/or Appropriate Assessment are not known at this stage and will be further investigated during appraisal. The actual impacts, including potential negative impacts on sites of Natura conservation importance, and the planned mitigating and/or compensating measures will be reviewed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/25/EU and 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Tender notices already published in the EU Official Journal are: 2019/S 092-223460 and 2019/S 092-223461.

Weitere Unterlagen
26/11/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION - Μελέτη Περιβαλλοντικών επιπτώσεων για τη Διασύνδεση του Συστήματος Μεταφοράς Ηλεκτρικής Ενέργειας της νήσου Κρήτης με το Ελληνικό Σύστημα Μεταφοράς Ηλεκτρικής Ενέργειας
11/12/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: EIB kofinanziert Stromanbindung Kretas an das griechische Festland

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION - Μελέτη Περιβαλλοντικών επιπτώσεων για τη Διασύνδεση του Συστήματος Μεταφοράς Ηλεκτρικής Ενέργειας της νήσου Κρήτης με το Ελληνικό Σύστημα Μεταφοράς Ηλεκτρικής Ενέργειας
Datum der Veröffentlichung
26 Nov 2020
Sprache
Griechisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
130842961
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200122
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Dec 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
130809098
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200122
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION - Μελέτη Περιβαλλοντικών επιπτώσεων για τη Διασύνδεση του Συστήματος Μεταφοράς Ηλεκτρικής Ενέργειας της νήσου Κρήτης με το Ελληνικό Σύστημα Μεταφοράς Ηλεκτρικής Ενέργειας
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION
Andere Links
Übersicht
ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION
Datenblätter
ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: EIB kofinanziert Stromanbindung Kretas an das griechische Festland

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: EIB kofinanziert Stromanbindung Kretas an das griechische Festland
Andere Links
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION - Μελέτη Περιβαλλοντικών επιπτώσεων για τη Διασύνδεση του Συστήματος Μεταφοράς Ηλεκτρικής Ενέργειας της νήσου Κρήτης με το Ελληνικό Σύστημα Μεταφοράς Ηλεκτρικής Ενέργειας
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION

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