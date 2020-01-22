ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION

Some of the investments may fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU, amending Directive 2011/92/EU, thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for an Environmental Impact Assessment. The status of permitting and the need for the project to undergo an EIA and/or Appropriate Assessment are not known at this stage and will be further investigated during appraisal. The actual impacts, including potential negative impacts on sites of Natura conservation importance, and the planned mitigating and/or compensating measures will be reviewed during appraisal.