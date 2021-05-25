DE LAGE LANDEN CIRCULARITY L4SME-MIDCAPS II

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
Financing of small scale projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps as part of DLL's circular economy programme.
Financing of small/medium projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises.
The project supports the financing of small scale
projects carried out by SMEs and Mid-Caps in the Netherlands and Belgium with high
relevance in terms of Circular Economy ("CE") under De Lage Landen CE programme. The project has a very good policy contribution as
it addresses access to finance for SMEs and Mid-Caps with focus on CE and Climate
Action & Environmental Sustainability. The operation is a step in the
implementation of the CE concept via financial intermediaries, targeting a
specific, challenging sub-segment of SME lending. The project quality and
results scoring is very good driven by the capacity and soundness of the
intermediary, the project's improving access to finance and financing
conditions for final beneficiaries. The implementation capacity of the
intermediary is considered excellent as demonstrated by its track record on previous
facilities and the soundness of the intermediary within its operating
environment. The improved financing conditions are directed to a specific
segment of final beneficiaries, specifically targeting investment project
contributing to circular economy. The EIB contribution is considered good based
on ongoing engagement between EIB and the intermediary notwithstanding the
limitations of the current interest rate environment's room to offer financial
benefit. EIB's
support helps the mainstreaming of financial
solutions that are driving change towards the circular economy by facilitating
the leasing of second and third life equipment, closing the supply chain loop
through refurbishment/remanufacturing services.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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