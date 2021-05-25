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DE LAGE LANDEN CIRCULARITY L4SME-MIDCAPS II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
125.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Belgien : 50.000.000 €
Niederlande : 75.000.000 €
Durchleitungsdarlehen : 125.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
12/11/2021 : 50.000.000 €
12/11/2021 : 75.000.000 €
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
DLL und EIB: 370 Millionen Euro für Klimaprojekte von KMU in den Benelux-Ländern

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
25 Mai 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 12/11/2021
20200057
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
DE LAGE LANDEN CIRCULARITY L4SME-MIDCAPS II
DE LAGE LANDEN INTERNATIONAL BV,DE LAGE LANDEN LEASING,DE LAGE LANDEN VENDORLEASE BV
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 125 million
not applicable
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Financing of small scale projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps as part of DLL's circular economy programme.

Financing of small/medium projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the financing of small scale projects carried out by SMEs and Mid-Caps in the Netherlands and Belgium with high relevance in terms of Circular Economy ("CE") under De Lage Landen CE programme. The project has a very good policy contribution as it addresses access to finance for SMEs and Mid-Caps with focus on CE and Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability. The operation is a step in the implementation of the CE concept via financial intermediaries, targeting a specific, challenging sub-segment of SME lending. The project quality and results scoring is very good driven by the capacity and soundness of the intermediary, the project's improving access to finance and financing conditions for final beneficiaries. The implementation capacity of the intermediary is considered excellent as demonstrated by its track record on previous facilities and the soundness of the intermediary within its operating environment. The improved financing conditions are directed to a specific segment of final beneficiaries, specifically targeting investment project contributing to circular economy. The EIB contribution is considered good based on ongoing engagement between EIB and the intermediary notwithstanding the limitations of the current interest rate environment's room to offer financial benefit. EIB's support helps the mainstreaming of financial solutions that are driving change towards the circular economy by facilitating the leasing of second and third life equipment, closing the supply chain loop through refurbishment/remanufacturing services.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
DLL und EIB: 370 Millionen Euro für Klimaprojekte von KMU in den Benelux-Ländern

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
DLL und EIB: 370 Millionen Euro für Klimaprojekte von KMU in den Benelux-Ländern
Andere Links

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