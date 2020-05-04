TERGOOI HILVERSUM HOSPITAL DEVELOPMENT

Hospitals and long-term care facilities are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project might be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The compliance with requirements of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU and the Habitats Directive will be verified during appraisal. In line with Directive 2010/31/EU, the public building will have to meet at least the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The design energy performance of the buildings included in the project and any specific targets with respect to the improvement of the energy performance of the Promoter's building estate will be verified during appraisal. It is expected that the project will bring wider benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.