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TERGOOI HILVERSUM HOSPITAL DEVELOPMENT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
75.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Niederlande : 75.000.000 €
Gesundheit : 75.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
27/02/2024 : 5.000.000 €
26/11/2020 : 70.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
29/10/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TERGOOI HILVERSUM HOSPITAL DEVELOPMENT
Related EFSI register
21/11/2020 - TERGOOI HILVERSUM HOSPITAL DEVELOPMENT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Niederlande: EIB-Darlehen für Tergooi-Krankenhaus

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
4 Mai 2020
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 26/11/2020
20200018
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
TERGOOI HILVERSUM HOSPITAL DEVELOPMENT
STICHTING TERGOOI
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 75 million
EUR 330 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the replacement and consolidation of two outdated hospitals into one new building in Hilversum.

The consolidation of all inpatient and most of the outpatient services in one location enables the Promoter to improve service delivery and will generate significant efficiency gains. The investment will allow the introduction of up-to-date technologies to improve efficiency and effectiveness in order to respond to the evolving demographic and epidemiological needs of an ageing population.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Hospitals and long-term care facilities are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project might be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The compliance with requirements of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU and the Habitats Directive will be verified during appraisal. In line with Directive 2010/31/EU, the public building will have to meet at least the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The design energy performance of the buildings included in the project and any specific targets with respect to the improvement of the energy performance of the Promoter's building estate will be verified during appraisal. It is expected that the project will bring wider benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU or 2014/24/EU where applicable), then the Bank would require that the Promoter ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU or 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
29/10/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TERGOOI HILVERSUM HOSPITAL DEVELOPMENT
21/11/2020 - TERGOOI HILVERSUM HOSPITAL DEVELOPMENT
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Niederlande: EIB-Darlehen für Tergooi-Krankenhaus

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TERGOOI HILVERSUM HOSPITAL DEVELOPMENT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
29 Oct 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
129153372
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200018
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Niederlande
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - TERGOOI HILVERSUM HOSPITAL DEVELOPMENT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Nov 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
135208111
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20200018
Letzte Aktualisierung
21 Nov 2020
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Länder
Niederlande
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
29/10/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TERGOOI HILVERSUM HOSPITAL DEVELOPMENT
Related EFSI register
21/11/2020 - TERGOOI HILVERSUM HOSPITAL DEVELOPMENT
Andere Links
Übersicht
TERGOOI HILVERSUM HOSPITAL DEVELOPMENT
Datenblätter
TERGOOI HILVERSUM HOSPITAL DEVELOPMENT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Niederlande: EIB-Darlehen für Tergooi-Krankenhaus

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Niederlande: EIB-Darlehen für Tergooi-Krankenhaus
Andere Links
Related public register
29/10/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TERGOOI HILVERSUM HOSPITAL DEVELOPMENT
Related EFSI register
21/11/2020 - TERGOOI HILVERSUM HOSPITAL DEVELOPMENT

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