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IDF LOAN FOR SMES CLIMATE & PRIORITY PROJECTS VI

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
150.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Montenegro : 150.000.000 €
Durchleitungsdarlehen : 150.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
15/04/2026 : 50.000.000 €
29/10/2021 : 50.000.000 €
29/07/2022 : 50.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
14/07/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IDF LOAN FOR SMES CLIMATE & PRIORITY PROJECTS VI
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Montenegro: EIB and IDF sign €50 million loan to support faster post-COVID recovery of SMEs and mid-caps
Story zum Projekt
Montenegro: Aufschwung und Dekarbonisierung

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
29 April 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 29/10/2021
20190904
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
IDF LOAN FOR SMES CLIMATE & PRIORITY PROJECTS VI
INVESTMENT AND DEVELOPMENT FUND OF MONTENEGRO JSC
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 150 million
not applicable
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of a loan to finance small and medium-sized investments carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps as well as eligible projects promoted by local authorities or final beneficiaries of any size and ownership.

The loan is intended to finance small and medium-sized projects in infrastructure, industry, transport, services, innovation, agriculture and tourism, with a special window dedicated to climate action, environmental protection and energy efficiency.

Additionality and Impact

The credit line addresses access to finance constraints in Montenegro, where around 47% of firms needing a loan are financially constrained due to high interest rates according to the Enterprise Survey conducted by the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the World Bank in 2019. In the continuity of the Team Europe's objective to help Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in the Western Balkans, this project will further support the resilience of the final beneficiaries and contribute to address suboptimal investment situations. With the intermediation of the Investment and Development Fund of Montenegro, a well-known counterpart with a good track record in the allocation of EIB funds, and thanks to the long-term EIB funding, flexible disbursement and attractive financial conditions, the operation will have a strong impact on the SME sector growth and employment (with a special focus on youth employment and training). This new credit line, which also includes a 20% Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability window, will also initiate the shift to more climate action awareness among the final beneficiaries in the region.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Weitere Unterlagen
14/07/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IDF LOAN FOR SMES CLIMATE & PRIORITY PROJECTS VI
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Montenegro: EIB and IDF sign €50 million loan to support faster post-COVID recovery of SMEs and mid-caps

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IDF LOAN FOR SMES CLIMATE & PRIORITY PROJECTS VI
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Jul 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
142128599
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20190904
Sektor(en)
Durchleitungsdarlehen
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Montenegro
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
14/07/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IDF LOAN FOR SMES CLIMATE & PRIORITY PROJECTS VI
Andere Links
Übersicht
IDF LOAN FOR SMES CLIMATE & PRIORITY PROJECTS VI
Datenblätter
IDF LOAN FOR SMES CLIMATE & PRIORITY PROJECTS VI
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Montenegro: EIB and IDF sign €50 million loan to support faster post-COVID recovery of SMEs and mid-caps
Story zum Projekt
Montenegro: Aufschwung und Dekarbonisierung

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Montenegro: EIB and IDF sign €50 million loan to support faster post-COVID recovery of SMEs and mid-caps
Story zum Projekt
Montenegro: Aufschwung und Dekarbonisierung
Andere Links
Related public register
14/07/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IDF LOAN FOR SMES CLIMATE & PRIORITY PROJECTS VI

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