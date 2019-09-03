UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME

The large majority of the investments foreseen by the project are repairs and refurbishment of damaged infrastructure in sectors mentioned above. Roads (if included) are to be performed within existing rights of way or on new alignment over short sections. Some of these schemes might be subject to EIA under the National EIA Law, which transpose the requirements of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC and ensures compliance with Ukraine's international obligations under the Association Agreement between Ukraine. Also, the relevant analysis of social risks and impacts of the projects will be duly carried out as part of the appraisal, in accordance with the EIB Social Standards.