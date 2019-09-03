Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
340.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Ukraine : 340.000.000 €
Verkehr : 34.000.000 €
Energie : 34.000.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 34.000.000 €
Stadtentwicklung : 238.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
9/12/2020 : 11.500.000 €
9/12/2020 : 11.500.000 €
9/12/2020 : 11.500.000 €
11/09/2025 : 22.500.000 €
11/09/2025 : 22.500.000 €
11/09/2025 : 22.500.000 €
9/12/2020 : 80.500.000 €
11/09/2025 : 157.500.000 €
Link zum projekt
Datenblätter
UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
Andere Links
Übersicht
UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
Related public register
01/10/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ukraine: EIB investiert 640 Millionen Euro in krisenfeste Infrastruktur, öffentliche Verkehrsmittel und Straßen
Story zum Projekt
„Wir dürfen jetzt nicht eine ganze Generation verlieren“
Story zum Projekt
Eine Stiftung für die Zukunft der Ukraine
Story zum Projekt
„Hier kann nur unsere Flagge wehen“

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
1 Juli 2020
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 09/12/2020
20190903
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
UKRAINE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 340 million
EUR 340 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project builds on the successful Ukraine Early Recovery project (EUR 200m; fully allocated), one of the first measures under the EIB Special Action Plan Ukraine providing EUR 3 billion loans in 3 years. This is the second framework loan supporting priority investments in the recovery areas affected by the conflict in the Eastern region of Ukraine. It will also finance basic infrastructure needs of internally displaced population. Hence the project will allow restoring basic services, rehabilitating key infrastructure and creating an enabling environment for population return and economic recovery.

The aim of the Ukraine Recovery Programme focuses on creating, restoring and improving: - public buildings (including administrative buildings, schools, medical centers and hospitals and other social infrastructure); - governmental roads and bridges; - supply of utilities (water supply and sewerage) in the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts under control of the Ukrainian Government as well as the four surrounding oblasts (Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson) and city councils in other oblasts countrywide enabling them to cope with the impacts of a heavy influx of internal displaced people.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The large majority of the investments foreseen by the project are repairs and refurbishment of damaged infrastructure in sectors mentioned above. Roads (if included) are to be performed within existing rights of way or on new alignment over short sections. Some of these schemes might be subject to EIA under the National EIA Law, which transpose the requirements of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC and ensures compliance with Ukraine's international obligations under the Association Agreement between Ukraine. Also, the relevant analysis of social risks and impacts of the projects will be duly carried out as part of the appraisal, in accordance with the EIB Social Standards.

The promoter is a public entity. The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in line with the EIB's Guide to Procurement

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Weitere Unterlagen
01/10/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
Link zum projekt
Übersicht
UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
Andere Links
Datenblätter
UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ukraine: EIB investiert 640 Millionen Euro in krisenfeste Infrastruktur, öffentliche Verkehrsmittel und Straßen

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Oct 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
130139698
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20190903
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Stadtentwicklung
Verkehr
Energie
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Ukraine
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
01/10/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
Andere Links
Übersicht
UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
Datenblätter
UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ukraine: EIB investiert 640 Millionen Euro in krisenfeste Infrastruktur, öffentliche Verkehrsmittel und Straßen
Story zum Projekt
„Wir dürfen jetzt nicht eine ganze Generation verlieren“
Story zum Projekt
Eine Stiftung für die Zukunft der Ukraine
Story zum Projekt
„Hier kann nur unsere Flagge wehen“

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ukraine: EIB investiert 640 Millionen Euro in krisenfeste Infrastruktur, öffentliche Verkehrsmittel und Straßen
Story zum Projekt
„Wir dürfen jetzt nicht eine ganze Generation verlieren“
Story zum Projekt
Eine Stiftung für die Zukunft der Ukraine
Story zum Projekt
„Hier kann nur unsere Flagge wehen“
Andere Links
Datenblätter
UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
Übersicht
UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
Related public register
01/10/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME

Photogallery

Here is a brief description: Opening of the V.I. Vernadskyi School in Shyshaky village, Poltava Oblast, following a complete renovation under the Ukraine Early Recovery Programme (UERP) run by the European Investment Bank (EIB). Thanks to this upgrade, local children can enjoy a modern and inclusive learning environment, nutritious food and school transportation services. The works were financed by a €1 million loan from the EIB, the bank of the European Union. A substantial further contribution of €100 000 was drawn from the local budget. Shyshaky (Ukraine), Poltava oblast, 26 September 2023
Opening of the V.I. Vernadskyi School in Ukraine
Fotograf: Artem Hetman
©UNDP Ukraine
Here is a brief description: Opening of the V.I. Vernadskyi School in Shyshaky village, Poltava Oblast, following a complete renovation under the Ukraine Early Recovery Programme (UERP) run by the European Investment Bank (EIB). Thanks to this upgrade, local children can enjoy a modern and inclusive learning environment, nutritious food and school transportation services. The works were financed by a €1 million loan from the EIB, the bank of the European Union. A substantial further contribution of €100 000 was drawn from the local budget. Shyshaky (Ukraine), Poltava oblast, 26 September 2023
Opening of the V.I. Vernadskyi School in Ukraine
Fotograf: Artem Hetman
©UNDP Ukraine
Here is a brief description: Opening of the V.I. Vernadskyi School in Shyshaky village, Poltava Oblast, following a complete renovation under the Ukraine Early Recovery Programme (UERP) run by the European Investment Bank (EIB). Thanks to this upgrade, local children can enjoy a modern and inclusive learning environment, nutritious food and school transportation services. The works were financed by a €1 million loan from the EIB, the bank of the European Union. A substantial further contribution of €100 000 was drawn from the local budget. Shyshaky (Ukraine), Poltava oblast, 26 September 2023
Opening of the V.I. Vernadskyi School in Ukraine
Fotograf: Artem Hetman
©UNDP Ukraine
Here is a brief description: Opening of the V.I. Vernadskyi School in Shyshaky village, Poltava Oblast, following a complete renovation under the Ukraine Early Recovery Programme (UERP) run by the European Investment Bank (EIB). Thanks to this upgrade, local children can enjoy a modern and inclusive learning environment, nutritious food and school transportation services. The works were financed by a €1 million loan from the EIB, the bank of the European Union. A substantial further contribution of €100 000 was drawn from the local budget. Shyshaky (Ukraine), Poltava oblast, 26 September 2023
Opening of the V.I. Vernadskyi School in Ukraine
Fotograf: Artem Hetman
©UNDP Ukraine

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen