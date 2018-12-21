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ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
155.136.293,21 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 155.136.293,21 €
Energie : 155.136.293,21 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
15/06/2021 : 5.136.293,21 €
15/06/2021 : 150.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
14/11/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie (UVS) 2/2
Related public register
14/11/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Allgemeinverständliche Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie (UVS)
Related public register
14/11/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie (UVS) einschliesslich der Biotopschutzrechtlichen Prüfung 1/2
Related public register
14/11/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Allgemeinverständliche, nichttechnische Zusammenfassung des UVP-Berichts
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Related EFSI register
27/10/2021 - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB und Parkwind starten hochmodernes Offshore-Windpark-Projekt

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
5 Januar 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 15/06/2021
20190882
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
PARKWIND
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 155 million
EUR 672 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns a 257 MW offshore wind farm, comprised of 27 wind turbines with a unit capacity of 9.5 MW located in German territorial waters. In addition, the project is comprised of the inter-array cabling at 35 kV level and a 35/220 kV offshore substation. It will apply monopile foundations for both turbines and offshore substation.

The project concerns a 257 MW offshore wind project located in German territorial waters inside the Baltic Sea, less than 12 nautical miles off the island of Rügen. It is located in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, which is a transition region in the Cohesion policy 2014-2020. The project will contribute to Germany's 2030 RE targets and to the integration of renewables in the electricity sector in line with the new EU RE Directive published on 21/12/2018. The Promoter is experienced and has a long track-record in the development, construction and operation of wind farms in Belgium.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project is located in a dedicated zone for offshore wind development in the German Baltic Sea. Wind farms adhere to Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, thereby leaving it to the competent authority to determine if an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is mandated. Given the project size, the competent authority required an EIA to be conducted. The project's permit was issued in 2014. Since April 2019, it is subject to an amendment process. During appraisal, the Bank will assess the project's EIA studies and approval process as well as the compliance with the relevant EU directives, including the EIA Directive (2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU), the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC).

The Promoter is a private entity, which received the concession following a competitive and open procedure, and therefore not does not benefit from special and exclusive rights as per the Directive 2014/25/EU. The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Weitere Unterlagen
14/11/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie (UVS) 2/2
14/11/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Allgemeinverständliche Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie (UVS)
14/11/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie (UVS) einschliesslich der Biotopschutzrechtlichen Prüfung 1/2
14/11/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Allgemeinverständliche, nichttechnische Zusammenfassung des UVP-Berichts
29/12/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
27/10/2021 - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB und Parkwind starten hochmodernes Offshore-Windpark-Projekt

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie (UVS) 2/2
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Nov 2020
Sprache
Deutsch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
134045060
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190882
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Allgemeinverständliche Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie (UVS)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Nov 2020
Sprache
Deutsch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
134046161
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190882
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie (UVS) einschliesslich der Biotopschutzrechtlichen Prüfung 1/2
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Nov 2020
Sprache
Deutsch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
134046968
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190882
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Allgemeinverständliche, nichttechnische Zusammenfassung des UVP-Berichts
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Nov 2020
Sprache
Deutsch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
134045148
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190882
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Datum der Veröffentlichung
29 Dec 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
134093153
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20190882
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Datum der Veröffentlichung
26 Oct 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
150637225
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20190882
Letzte Aktualisierung
27 Oct 2021
Sektor(en)
Energie
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
14/11/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie (UVS) 2/2
Related public register
14/11/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Allgemeinverständliche Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie (UVS)
Related public register
14/11/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie (UVS) einschliesslich der Biotopschutzrechtlichen Prüfung 1/2
Related public register
14/11/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Allgemeinverständliche, nichttechnische Zusammenfassung des UVP-Berichts
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Related EFSI register
27/10/2021 - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Andere Links
Übersicht
ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Datenblätter
ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB und Parkwind starten hochmodernes Offshore-Windpark-Projekt

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB und Parkwind starten hochmodernes Offshore-Windpark-Projekt
Andere Links
Related public register
14/11/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie (UVS) 2/2
Related public register
14/11/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Allgemeinverständliche Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie (UVS)
Related public register
14/11/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie (UVS) einschliesslich der Biotopschutzrechtlichen Prüfung 1/2
Related public register
14/11/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Allgemeinverständliche, nichttechnische Zusammenfassung des UVP-Berichts
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Related EFSI register
27/10/2021 - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN

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