ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN

The project is located in a dedicated zone for offshore wind development in the German Baltic Sea. Wind farms adhere to Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, thereby leaving it to the competent authority to determine if an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is mandated. Given the project size, the competent authority required an EIA to be conducted. The project's permit was issued in 2014. Since April 2019, it is subject to an amendment process. During appraisal, the Bank will assess the project's EIA studies and approval process as well as the compliance with the relevant EU directives, including the EIA Directive (2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU), the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC).

The Promoter is a private entity, which received the concession following a competitive and open procedure, and therefore not does not benefit from special and exclusive rights as per the Directive 2014/25/EU. The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.