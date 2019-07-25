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ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
466.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 466.000.000 €
Energie : 466.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
18/11/2020 : 212.500.000 €
16/07/2021 : 253.500.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
17/06/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS - Etude d'impact globale du projet
Related public register
17/06/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS - Etude d'impact de réseau de chaleur géothermique
Related public register
28/08/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS
Related EFSI register
28/01/2021 - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS
Story zum Projekt
Geld für eine gerechte grüne Wende

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
7 Mai 2020
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 18/11/2020
20190725
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS
ENGIE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 466 million
EUR 622 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the rehabilitation of the district heating and cooling networks in various cities in France, including the optimisation of heat/cooling generation facilities to be implemented over the period 2020-2024.

The project will include biomass incinerators, geothermal plants and the refurbishment of heat distribution pipes as well as the extension of pipeline networks to new customers and new areas/cities. The sub-projects are located in various cities of France and consist of optimization/extension of mainly heating networks connected to biomass cogeneration or geothermal plants.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The district heating/cooling networks provide reliable, convenient and efficient heating/cooling to consumers and keep air pollution emissions related to the production of heat out of living areas. They are also well adapted to utilizing low cost heat from co-generation plants at present and waste-to-energy facilities as well as renewable energy from biomass and geothermal resources in the future. Due to its technical characteristics, the project falls under Annex II of the Environemental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EC amending Directive 2011/92/EC on the assessment of the effects of certain public and private projects on the environment, leaving it to the national competent authority to determine whether an EIA is required using the criteria defined in Annex III of the Directive. The compliance with relevant EU Directives (including Habitats Directive) will be assessed during the EIB due diligence process.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the EU Court of Justice, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
17/06/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS - Etude d'impact globale du projet
17/06/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS - Etude d'impact de réseau de chaleur géothermique
28/08/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS
24/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS
28/01/2021 - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS
Andere Links

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS - Etude d'impact globale du projet
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Jun 2020
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
131205689
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190725
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS - Etude d'impact de réseau de chaleur géothermique
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Jun 2020
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
131211989
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190725
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Aug 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
130328695
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20190725
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Dec 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
248995492
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten
Projektnummer
20190725
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
27 Jan 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
137746380
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20190725
Letzte Aktualisierung
28 Jan 2021
Sektor(en)
Energie
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
17/06/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS - Etude d'impact globale du projet
Related public register
17/06/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS - Etude d'impact de réseau de chaleur géothermique
Related public register
28/08/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS
Related EFSI register
28/01/2021 - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS
Andere Links
Übersicht
ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS
Datenblätter
ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS
Story zum Projekt
Geld für eine gerechte grüne Wende

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Story zum Projekt
Geld für eine gerechte grüne Wende
Andere Links
Related public register
17/06/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS - Etude d'impact globale du projet
Related public register
17/06/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS - Etude d'impact de réseau de chaleur géothermique
Related public register
28/08/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS
Related EFSI register
28/01/2021 - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS

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