ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Energie - Energieversorgung
The project will finance the rehabilitation of the district heating and cooling networks in various cities in France, including the optimisation of heat/cooling generation facilities to be implemented over the period 2020-2024.
The project will include biomass incinerators, geothermal plants and the refurbishment of heat distribution pipes as well as the extension of pipeline networks to new customers and new areas/cities. The sub-projects are located in various cities of France and consist of optimization/extension of mainly heating networks connected to biomass cogeneration or geothermal plants.
The district heating/cooling networks provide reliable, convenient and efficient heating/cooling to consumers and keep air pollution emissions related to the production of heat out of living areas. They are also well adapted to utilizing low cost heat from co-generation plants at present and waste-to-energy facilities as well as renewable energy from biomass and geothermal resources in the future. Due to its technical characteristics, the project falls under Annex II of the Environemental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EC amending Directive 2011/92/EC on the assessment of the effects of certain public and private projects on the environment, leaving it to the national competent authority to determine whether an EIA is required using the criteria defined in Annex III of the Directive. The compliance with relevant EU Directives (including Habitats Directive) will be assessed during the EIB due diligence process.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the EU Court of Justice, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Aktuelles und Storys
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.