ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS

The district heating/cooling networks provide reliable, convenient and efficient heating/cooling to consumers and keep air pollution emissions related to the production of heat out of living areas. They are also well adapted to utilizing low cost heat from co-generation plants at present and waste-to-energy facilities as well as renewable energy from biomass and geothermal resources in the future. Due to its technical characteristics, the project falls under Annex II of the Environemental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EC amending Directive 2011/92/EC on the assessment of the effects of certain public and private projects on the environment, leaving it to the national competent authority to determine whether an EIA is required using the criteria defined in Annex III of the Directive. The compliance with relevant EU Directives (including Habitats Directive) will be assessed during the EIB due diligence process.