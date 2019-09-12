OSTROW WIELKOPOLSKI SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

Promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the EU environmental directives (the EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, where appropriate) will be assessed during appraisal. The schemes to be proposed under the Framework Loan should have an overall positive impact on the environment, by reducing energy consumption and by promoting sustainable urban development. Some of the schemes may, however, fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. This will be further assessed during project appraisal.