OSTROW WIELKOPOLSKI SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Dienstleistungen - Öffentliche Verwaltung, Verteidigung; Sozialversicherung
The project consists of a Framework Loan intermediated through Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego, Poland's national development bank, financing eligible schemes implemented under the long-term capital investment programme of the City of Ostrów Wielkopolski, improving sustainable urban development and supporting climate mitigation measures.
This operation is structured as a framework loan; the EIB will finance eligible schemes from the City's investment plan 2020-2023. Some schemes already identified include: (i) the development of a clean urban energy market (a pilot project aimed at distributing energy from renewable sources to the inhabitants of the municipality); (ii) construction of social housing; and (iii) construction of the new schools. The loan will be either a direct loan to the Promoter, or an intermediated loan through a local bank, including, but not limited to, BGK, the national promotional bank (to be confirmed during appraisal).
Promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the EU environmental directives (the EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, where appropriate) will be assessed during appraisal. The schemes to be proposed under the Framework Loan should have an overall positive impact on the environment, by reducing energy consumption and by promoting sustainable urban development. Some of the schemes may, however, fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. This will be further assessed during project appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU/ 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
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