ELENIA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS II

The programme includes a large number of electricity distribution schemes up to 110 kV with the majority of schemes being in medium and low voltage networks. Some programme schemes may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assesssment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for environmental and biodiversity impact and appropriate assessments. The environmental and social due diligence will follow the programme lending approach according to the EIB's procedures and standards, i.e. the due diligence focused on the Promoter's capacity and capability to implement the programme in line with EIB environmental and social standards and requirements.