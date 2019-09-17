ELENIA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS II

Übersicht
The investment programme to be financed by the Bank is part of the Promoter's ongoing activities to extend and refurbish the electricity networks in the southern and central part of Finland during the period 2020-2021. The programme focuses on the replacement of medium voltage (MV) and low voltage (LV) overhead lines with underground cables motivated by climate adaptation reasons.
The programme focuses on the replacement of medium voltage (MV) and low voltage (LV) overhead lines with underground cables motivated by climate adaptation reasons. It also includes investments in high voltage assets and new connections.
The programme includes a large number of electricity distribution schemes up to 110 kV with the majority of schemes being in medium and low voltage networks. Some programme schemes may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assesssment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for environmental and biodiversity impact and appropriate assessments. The environmental and social due diligence will follow the programme lending approach according to the EIB's procedures and standards, i.e. the due diligence focused on the Promoter's capacity and capability to implement the programme in line with EIB environmental and social standards and requirements.
The EIB will require that the Promoter ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project schemes have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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