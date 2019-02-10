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LA ISLA SOLAR PV

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
40.898.547,62 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 40.898.547,62 €
Energie : 40.898.547,62 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
9/12/2019 : 40.898.547,62 €
Andere Links
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LA ISLA SOLAR PV
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Gestion de Residuos de Construcción y Demolición
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Acústico
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Memoria Ambiental
Related public register
07/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Environmental Assessment Study
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - EIA Maps
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio Hidrológico-Hidráulico
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio Para la Evaluación del Impacto Paisajístico y Visual
Related public register
24/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Memoria Ambiental - Environmental Assessment Modifications
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LA ISLA SOLAR PV
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: 25. UN-Klimakonferenz - Förderung erneuerbarer Energien – EIB und Natixis finanzieren Bau von neun Solarkraftwerken
Übergeordnetes Projekt
SPANISH RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTION PROGRAMME LOAN

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
19 Juli 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 09/12/2019
20190210
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
LA ISLA SOLAR PV
NOVASOL INVEST LA ISLA SL
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 41 million
EUR 121 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the construction and operation of a solar photovoltaic plant with a total capacity of 182.5 MWp located in the municipality of Alcalá de Guadaira, in the province of Seville (Andalusia, Spain). The plant was awarded with a specific regulation as a result of a national competitive auction for renewable energy projects held in July 2017.

The EIB intermediated financing for this operation is expected to have an important demonstration effect. Indeed, it will be one of the first greenfield solar energy projects to be financed in Spain after the moratorium in 2012 and the new regulatory framework, which came into effect in 2014. Additionally, the present operation will contribute to the achievement of Spain 2020 targets for renewable energy and to the reduction of the CO2 emissions.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project falls under the Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU), and have been screened in by the competent authority, who confirmed that applicable EIA processes have been performed. The authorization procedure has been completed for the solar photovoltaic plant and the relevant interconnection facilities.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, then the EIB would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
08/11/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LA ISLA SOLAR PV
08/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Gestion de Residuos de Construcción y Demolición
08/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Acústico
08/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Memoria Ambiental
07/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Environmental Assessment Study
08/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - EIA Maps
08/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio Hidrológico-Hidráulico
08/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio Para la Evaluación del Impacto Paisajístico y Visual
24/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Memoria Ambiental - Environmental Assessment Modifications
08/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LA ISLA SOLAR PV
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
SPANISH RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTION PROGRAMME LOAN
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: 25. UN-Klimakonferenz - Förderung erneuerbarer Energien – EIB und Natixis finanzieren Bau von neun Solarkraftwerken

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LA ISLA SOLAR PV
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Nov 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
94511910
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20190210
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Gestion de Residuos de Construcción y Demolición
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Nov 2019
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
94338457
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190210
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Acústico
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Nov 2019
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
94334034
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190210
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Memoria Ambiental
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Nov 2019
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
94339058
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190210
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Environmental Assessment Study
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Nov 2019
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
94342087
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190210
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - EIA Maps
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Nov 2019
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
94338573
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190210
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio Hidrológico-Hidráulico
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Nov 2019
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
94337446
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190210
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio Para la Evaluación del Impacto Paisajístico y Visual
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Nov 2019
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
94335511
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190210
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Memoria Ambiental - Environmental Assessment Modifications
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Nov 2019
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
94339061
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190210
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Nov 2019
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
94331240
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190210
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LA ISLA SOLAR PV
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Jul 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
149518062
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20190210
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LA ISLA SOLAR PV
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Gestion de Residuos de Construcción y Demolición
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Acústico
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Memoria Ambiental
Related public register
07/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Environmental Assessment Study
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - EIA Maps
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio Hidrológico-Hidráulico
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio Para la Evaluación del Impacto Paisajístico y Visual
Related public register
24/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Memoria Ambiental - Environmental Assessment Modifications
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LA ISLA SOLAR PV
Andere Links
Übersicht
LA ISLA SOLAR PV
Datenblätter
LA ISLA SOLAR PV
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: 25. UN-Klimakonferenz - Förderung erneuerbarer Energien – EIB und Natixis finanzieren Bau von neun Solarkraftwerken
Übergeordnetes Projekt
SPANISH RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTION PROGRAMME LOAN

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: 25. UN-Klimakonferenz - Förderung erneuerbarer Energien – EIB und Natixis finanzieren Bau von neun Solarkraftwerken
Andere Links
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LA ISLA SOLAR PV
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Gestion de Residuos de Construcción y Demolición
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Acústico
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Memoria Ambiental
Related public register
07/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Environmental Assessment Study
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - EIA Maps
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio Hidrológico-Hidráulico
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio Para la Evaluación del Impacto Paisajístico y Visual
Related public register
24/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Memoria Ambiental - Environmental Assessment Modifications
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA ISLA SOLAR PV
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LA ISLA SOLAR PV
Übergeordnetes Projekt
SPANISH RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTION PROGRAMME LOAN

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