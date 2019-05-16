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EIFFEL ESSENTIEL FUND

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
80.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 40.000.000 €
Gesundheit : 20.000.000 €
Landwirtschaft, Fischerei, Forstwirtschaft : 20.000.000 €
Energie : 40.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
8/11/2019 : 5.000.000 €
8/11/2019 : 5.000.000 €
8/11/2019 : 5.000.000 €
8/11/2019 : 5.000.000 €
8/11/2019 : 5.000.000 €
8/11/2019 : 5.000.000 €
8/11/2019 : 5.000.000 €
8/11/2019 : 5.000.000 €
8/11/2019 : 10.000.000 €
8/11/2019 : 10.000.000 €
8/11/2019 : 10.000.000 €
8/11/2019 : 10.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
25/09/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EIFFEL ESSENTIEL FUND
Related EFSI register
25/09/2019 - EIFFEL ESSENTIEL FUND
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: Die EIB beteiligt sich am Fonds Eiffel Essentiel
Story zum Projekt
Finanzspritzen für die Gesundheit

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
16 Mai 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 08/11/2019
20190160
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
EIFFEL ESSENTIEL FUND
EIFFEL INVESTMENT GROUP SAS
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 80 million
EUR 400 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of a fund providing growth capital to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) in the energy transition, the agrifood and the health sectors across Europe.

The fund will invest equity capital into small to mid-sized renewable energy developers (40-45%) and SMEs involved in sustainable agriculture/ bioeconomy (15-25%) and healthcare (25-35%) based mainly in the EU and EFTA countries (>80%), with France expected to represent the key market.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Most, if not all, of the renewable energy projects financed by the Fund are expected to fall under Annex II (or for projects outside the EU, would fall if implemented inside the EU) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, in which case the projects may be subject to a full EIA, following a screening based on Annex III of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive by the competent authorities. The healthcare investments are primarily in R&D, activities that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an EIA under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal. Furthermore, the fund manager's capacity and procedures will be assessed to ensure that the fund management and its investee companies are in compliance with the Bank's environmental and social requirements for infrastructure fund activities.

For investments inside the EU, the fund manager will be required to take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the Fund have been or will be (as appropriate) tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU and/or Directive 2014/24/EU and/or Directive 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required. For investments outside the EU the fund manager shall ensure that implementation of the projects they invest in has been and will be done in accordance with the bank's Guide to Procurement (in line with the bank's Equity Risk Guidelines).

Weitere Unterlagen
25/09/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EIFFEL ESSENTIEL FUND
25/09/2019 - EIFFEL ESSENTIEL FUND
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: Die EIB beteiligt sich am Fonds Eiffel Essentiel

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EIFFEL ESSENTIEL FUND
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Sep 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
94024171
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20190160
Sektor(en)
Energie
Landwirtschaft, Fischerei, Forstwirtschaft
Gesundheit
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
EU-Länder
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - EIFFEL ESSENTIEL FUND
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Sep 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
123089874
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20190160
Letzte Aktualisierung
25 Sep 2019
Sektor(en)
Energie, Landwirtschaft, Fischerei, Forstwirtschaft, Gesundheit
Länder
Frankreich, EU-Länder
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
25/09/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EIFFEL ESSENTIEL FUND
Related EFSI register
25/09/2019 - EIFFEL ESSENTIEL FUND
Andere Links
Übersicht
EIFFEL ESSENTIEL FUND
Datenblätter
EIFFEL ESSENTIEL FUND
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: Die EIB beteiligt sich am Fonds Eiffel Essentiel
Story zum Projekt
Finanzspritzen für die Gesundheit

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: Die EIB beteiligt sich am Fonds Eiffel Essentiel
Story zum Projekt
Finanzspritzen für die Gesundheit
Andere Links
Related public register
25/09/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EIFFEL ESSENTIEL FUND
Related EFSI register
25/09/2019 - EIFFEL ESSENTIEL FUND

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

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Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
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Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

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Weitere Veröffentlichungen