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IM2 SOLAR DEVELOPER FINANCE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
25.900.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 25.900.000 €
Energie : 25.900.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
9/12/2019 : 12.950.000 €
9/12/2019 : 12.950.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IM2 SOLAR DEVELOPER FINANCE
Related EFSI register
17/12/2019 - IM2 SOLAR DEVELOPER FINANCE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: COP 25 - Förderung erneuerbarer Energien - EIB und IM2 Energía Solar errichten gemeinsam eine Plattform, die Fotovoltaikanlagen bauen und betreiben wird

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
19 Juni 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 09/12/2019
20190139
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
IM2 SOLAR DEVELOPER FINANCE
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 26 million
EUR 185 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of a platform to develop and operate 218-megavolt (MW) solar projects in Spain.

This project will enable the financing of a NewCo, the holding company owner of 100% of solar photovoltaic (SPV) projects under development. The NewCo will build and operate 22 solar photovoltaic projects with an aggregate capacity of 218MW in Spain. This NewCo will be funded with equity provided by im2 Energia Solar SL and a profit participating loan ("PPL") provided by the EIB.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Details of the promoter's environmental and social due diligence procedures for ensuring compliance with relevant EU and national regulation and the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards as well as the capacity of the promoter to assess and monitor environmental and social risks and impacts, will be reviewed during appraisal. The promoter will be required to develop an environmental and social policy and establish the appropriate management systems to comply with the environmental and social requirements of the Bank. The assessment of the environmental and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the promoter will have to carry out for each underlying investment, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments are in compliance with national law and in line with the principles and standards of relevant EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions . However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU 2014/25/E), where applicable, then the Bank would require the promotor to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU /2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU) where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
21/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IM2 SOLAR DEVELOPER FINANCE
17/12/2019 - IM2 SOLAR DEVELOPER FINANCE
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: COP 25 - Förderung erneuerbarer Energien - EIB und IM2 Energía Solar errichten gemeinsam eine Plattform, die Fotovoltaikanlagen bauen und betreiben wird

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IM2 SOLAR DEVELOPER FINANCE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Dec 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
95769740
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20190139
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - IM2 SOLAR DEVELOPER FINANCE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Dec 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
124846084
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20190139
Letzte Aktualisierung
17 Dec 2019
Sektor(en)
Energie
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IM2 SOLAR DEVELOPER FINANCE
Related EFSI register
17/12/2019 - IM2 SOLAR DEVELOPER FINANCE
Andere Links
Übersicht
IM2 SOLAR DEVELOPER FINANCE
Datenblätter
IM2 SOLAR DEVELOPER FINANCE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: COP 25 - Förderung erneuerbarer Energien - EIB und IM2 Energía Solar errichten gemeinsam eine Plattform, die Fotovoltaikanlagen bauen und betreiben wird

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: COP 25 - Förderung erneuerbarer Energien - EIB und IM2 Energía Solar errichten gemeinsam eine Plattform, die Fotovoltaikanlagen bauen und betreiben wird
Andere Links
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IM2 SOLAR DEVELOPER FINANCE
Related EFSI register
17/12/2019 - IM2 SOLAR DEVELOPER FINANCE

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