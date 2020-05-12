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GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag (.*)
41.325.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Nordmazedonien : 41.325.000 €
Energie : 41.325.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
22/12/2021 : 12.425.000 €
22/12/2021 : 28.900.000 €
(*) Einschließlich 12.425.000 € Investitionszuschüsse vergeben durch WESTERN BALKANS INVESTMENT FRAMEWORK
Andere Links
Related public register
13/04/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART - Social Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
14/04/2021 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART
Related public register
14/04/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
14/04/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
12 Mai 2020
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 22/12/2021
20180836
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART
JSC FOR PERFORMING ENERGY ACTIVITIES NATIONAL ENERGY RESOURCES SKOPJE IN STATE OWNERSHIP
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 41 million
EUR 58 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the construction in North Macedonia of a gas interconnection with Greece, identified as a Project of Mutual Interest by the Energy Community. The Greece side is covered by the project "GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA GRPART 2019-0190".

The main objective of the project is to enable security of gas supply for North Macedonia, through a diversification of gas sources and access routes. The project will also pave the way for further integration of the national gas market and infrastructure within both the Western Balkans region and the EU.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the construction of a 68 km gas pipeline in North Macedonia, part of the 123 km gas interconnector between North Macedonia and Greece. The investment is a key energy infrastructure for North Macedonia that will help mitigate market failures in the energy sector, by ensuring security of supply, diversification of energy sources, increased competition via integration of energy markets and economic, social and territorial cohesion by linking North Macedonia, a pre - accession country, with the region and EU. The project is aligned with national objectives and priorities. It is also in line with EU policies, being indicated as a Project of Mutual Interest according to the EU Energy Community and being included as a flagship project in the Economic and Investment Plan for the Western Balkans. The most important economic and social benefit stems from the security of supply feature. The EIB's involvement ensures that NER JSC has access to funding and helps mobilising EU grant funds, both for investment and technical assistance, by signalling that the project is good and worth supporting, thereby facilitating its full financing and implementation. The Bank's presence ensures compliance with EU policies and international standards, offering valuable technical advice.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

It is required the project compliance with the national Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) legislation that has been drafted by transposing EU EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC will be verified during the appraisal. With regards to regulations concerning the protection of habitats, respective EU Directives (92/43/EEC and 79/409/EEC) are considered to be transposed, subject to verification during the appraisal. A social assessment will also be undertaken as part of the appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Weitere Unterlagen
13/04/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART - Social Impact Assessment Report
14/04/2021 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART
14/04/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART - Environmental and Social Action Plan
14/04/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
14/08/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART - Social Impact Assessment Report
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Apr 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
140283481
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180836
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Nordmazedonien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Apr 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
140279047
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung
Projektnummer
20180836
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Nordmazedonien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Apr 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
140281480
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180836
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Nordmazedonien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Apr 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
140279257
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180836
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Nordmazedonien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Aug 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
135540095
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180836
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Nordmazedonien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
13/04/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART - Social Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
14/04/2021 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART
Related public register
14/04/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
14/04/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART
Andere Links
Übersicht
GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART
Datenblätter
GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART

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