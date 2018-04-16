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SIDENOR SPECIALTY STEEL CAPEX & RDI

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
50.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 50.000.000 €
Industrie : 50.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
19/07/2019 : 50.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
12/03/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SIDENOR SPECIALTY STEEL CAPEX & RDI
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SIDENOR SPECIALTY STEEL CAPEX & RDI
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB unterstützt Innovationsstrategie von Sidenor mit 50 Millionen Euro im Rahmen der Investitionsoffensive für Europa
Übergeordnetes Projekt
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
5 August 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 19/07/2019
20180803
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SIDENOR SPECIALTY STEEL CAPEX & RDI
SIDENOR ACEROS ESPECIALES SLU
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 50 million
EUR 128 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

Sidenor is a steel company, specialised in the production of special steel long products, forged and cast pieces and supplier of cold finished products in the European market. The project will finance 2019-2021 investments to be made in the production centre based in the Basque Country (Spain) and related to research, development and innovation, new equipment and facilities, as well as digitalisation.

All investments are strategic and are expected to strengthen the promoter's market position by enabling the manufacturing of higher quality special steels products as well as the development of new products to enter new industry segments. In addition, the investments in new equipment and facilities will raise manufacturing efficiency and support the company's competitiveness in the medium-long term.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The different components of the project will all be carried out in existing facilities already authorized for the same purpose and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. However, some of the activities of the promoter may fall under Annex II of said Directive. The EIB's services will establish during project appraisal whether this is the case, as well as any other environmental details.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/24/EU), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required

Weitere Unterlagen
12/03/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SIDENOR SPECIALTY STEEL CAPEX & RDI
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SIDENOR SPECIALTY STEEL CAPEX & RDI
16/04/2018 - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB unterstützt Innovationsstrategie von Sidenor mit 50 Millionen Euro im Rahmen der Investitionsoffensive für Europa

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SIDENOR SPECIALTY STEEL CAPEX & RDI
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Mar 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
91604964
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180803
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SIDENOR SPECIALTY STEEL CAPEX & RDI
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Dec 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163118520
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20180803
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Apr 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
82865488
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20170871
Letzte Aktualisierung
16 Apr 2018
Sektor(en)
Durchleitungsdarlehen
Länder
Spanien, Portugal
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
12/03/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SIDENOR SPECIALTY STEEL CAPEX & RDI
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SIDENOR SPECIALTY STEEL CAPEX & RDI
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Andere Links
Übersicht
SIDENOR SPECIALTY STEEL CAPEX & RDI
Datenblätter
SIDENOR SPECIALTY STEEL CAPEX & RDI
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB unterstützt Innovationsstrategie von Sidenor mit 50 Millionen Euro im Rahmen der Investitionsoffensive für Europa
Übergeordnetes Projekt
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB unterstützt Innovationsstrategie von Sidenor mit 50 Millionen Euro im Rahmen der Investitionsoffensive für Europa
Andere Links
Related public register
12/03/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SIDENOR SPECIALTY STEEL CAPEX & RDI
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SIDENOR SPECIALTY STEEL CAPEX & RDI
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Übergeordnetes Projekt
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2

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