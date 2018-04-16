SIDENOR SPECIALTY STEEL CAPEX & RDI

The different components of the project will all be carried out in existing facilities already authorized for the same purpose and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. However, some of the activities of the promoter may fall under Annex II of said Directive. The EIB's services will establish during project appraisal whether this is the case, as well as any other environmental details.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/24/EU), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required