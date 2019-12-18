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BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
40.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Slowakei : 900.000 €
Deutschland : 7.800.000 €
Italien : 31.300.000 €
Industrie : 40.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
18/12/2019 : 900.000 €
18/12/2019 : 7.800.000 €
18/12/2019 : 31.300.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
14/03/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI
Related EFSI register
09/03/2020 - BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
14 Januar 2020
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 18/12/2019
20180683
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI
BONFIGLIOLI RIDUTTORI SPA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 40 million
EUR 88 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance Bonfiglioli's Research & Development (R&D) activities aimed at increasing efficiency and quality of production and distribution systems, as well as the level of products and services innovation. Additionally, investments will enable the promoter to acquire knowledge and know-how in the field of innovative, energy-efficient and digitally-enhanced technologies, which are expected to bring about productivity and environmental benefits in the industrial applications where these technologies will be deployed.

The project will finance in detail: (i) R&D investments for innovative electric motors, gearboxes, drives and solutions for power-transmission wind turbines, for mobile (construction, agricultural and earth-moving) machinery, for industrial and mechatronics applications; (ii) the capital investments (equipment and infrastructure for machining, assembly and logistics processes) for the establishment of an advanced industrial site ("EVO project") in Calderara di Reno (Italy). This site will integrate the promoter's existing industrial and R&D activities in the region and will deploy the most energy-efficient and most advanced manufacturing technologies (Industry 4.0). The operation is also expected to accelerate knowledge accumulation and dissemination within the European industry, through the promoter's collaboration with industrial partners, universities and research institutes.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Investments are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already authorized scope and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. This project is expected to contribute to improve sustainability of the transport sector by reducing traffic and fuel consumption and, expecially for the part related to electrification, is expected to have an additional positive impact on the environment. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal.

Bonfiglioli has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
14/03/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI
09/03/2020 - BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Mar 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
92708986
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180683
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Italien
Slowakei
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Nov 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
188064767
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20180683
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Italien
Slowakei
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Mar 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
128950939
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20180683
Letzte Aktualisierung
9 Mar 2020
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Länder
Deutschland, Italien, Slowakei
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
14/03/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI
Related EFSI register
09/03/2020 - BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI
Andere Links
Übersicht
BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI
Datenblätter
BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI

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