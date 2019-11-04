Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
120.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 120.000.000 €
Energie : 120.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
9/06/2020 : 4.000.000 €
4/11/2019 : 6.500.000 €
9/06/2020 : 39.500.000 €
4/11/2019 : 70.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
03/07/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Primo Alemán
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Los González
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Cerrado Cabrera
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Hazas de las Sesenta
Related public register
07/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica - Talayela Solar
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - línea de transmisión - Cabrera
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV
Related EFSI register
17/11/2020 - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: 25. UN-Klimakonferenz - Klimawandel - EIB finanziert eines der größten Solarkraftwerke Spaniens
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Grüner Wiederaufbau - EIB finanziert größtes Solarprojekt in Andalusien

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
1 Juli 2020
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 04/11/2019
20180659
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV
ENCAVIS AG,SOLAR CENTURY HOLDINGS LTD
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 120 million
EUR 401 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the construction and operation of two solar photovoltaic plants with a total combined capacity of 482MWp located in the municipalities of Talayuela (Extremadura) and Alcalá de Guadaira (Sevilla) in Spain.

The aim is to support renewable energy and energy efficiency as well as climate action targets. Furthermore, as the project is located in EIB cohesion priority Regions, it will also foster economic and social cohesion.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Regarding the environmental aspects, the Talayuela plant is included in the Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, because of the presence of a 21 km 400 kV transmission line; and the Cabrera plant is included in the Annex II, being screened in by the competent authority. Therefore, both projects require EIA processes to be performed. The projects have already submitted their EIA. Talayuela has a single EIA for both the plant and the transmission system, and has already secured its environmental permit. Cabrera is divided in 4 plots and a transmission system, each of them with its own EIA, and is in the process of securing the environmental permits. Most of the required lands for the PV plant and the transmission line (838 Ha for the biggest plant, 460 Ha for the smaller) have been leased, but for the missing agreements, expropriation may be needed. Adequate assessment of environmental and social aspects, including compliance with relevant EU directives, and specifically Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively), will be performed at appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, as appropriate: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
03/07/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV
08/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Primo Alemán
08/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Los González
08/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Cerrado Cabrera
08/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Hazas de las Sesenta
07/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica - Talayela Solar
08/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - línea de transmisión - Cabrera
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV
17/11/2020 - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: 25. UN-Klimakonferenz - Klimawandel - EIB finanziert eines der größten Solarkraftwerke Spaniens
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Grüner Wiederaufbau - EIB finanziert größtes Solarprojekt in Andalusien

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Jul 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
87510400
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180659
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Primo Alemán
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Dec 2022
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
165040257
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180659
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Los González
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Dec 2022
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
165034135
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180659
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Cerrado Cabrera
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Dec 2022
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
165031647
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180659
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Hazas de las Sesenta
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Dec 2022
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
165036110
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180659
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica - Talayela Solar
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Dec 2022
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
165034136
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180659
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - línea de transmisión - Cabrera
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Dec 2022
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
165036717
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180659
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Dec 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
165079413
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20180659
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Nov 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
90593199
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20180659
Letzte Aktualisierung
17 Nov 2020
Sektor(en)
Energie
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
03/07/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Primo Alemán
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Los González
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Cerrado Cabrera
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Hazas de las Sesenta
Related public register
07/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica - Talayela Solar
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - línea de transmisión - Cabrera
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV
Related EFSI register
17/11/2020 - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV
Andere Links
Übersicht
LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV
Datenblätter
LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: 25. UN-Klimakonferenz - Klimawandel - EIB finanziert eines der größten Solarkraftwerke Spaniens
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Grüner Wiederaufbau - EIB finanziert größtes Solarprojekt in Andalusien

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: 25. UN-Klimakonferenz - Klimawandel - EIB finanziert eines der größten Solarkraftwerke Spaniens
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Grüner Wiederaufbau - EIB finanziert größtes Solarprojekt in Andalusien
Andere Links
Related public register
03/07/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Primo Alemán
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Los González
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Cerrado Cabrera
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica - Hazas de las Sesenta
Related public register
07/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica - Talayela Solar
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - línea de transmisión - Cabrera
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV
Related EFSI register
17/11/2020 - LA CABRERA Y TALAYUELA SOLAR PV

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen