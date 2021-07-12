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SOFIA AIRPORT CONCESSION FL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
40.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Bulgarien : 40.000.000 €
Verkehr : 40.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
12/07/2021 : 40.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOFIA AIRPORT CONCESSION FL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Bulgarien: EIB vergibt 40 Millionen Euro für Modernisierung des Flughafens Sofia

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
15 Juli 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 12/07/2021
20180646
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SOFIA AIRPORT CONCESSION FL
REPUBLIC OF BULGARIA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 40 million
EUR 101 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the financing of: i) the anticipated "Imminent Works" that are aimed at improving the existing airport facilities by rationalising the use of the current infrastructure, keeping up with the latest safety and security regulations and addressing current service level deficiencies; and ii) phase 1 of the airport development plan required to address operational resilience issues within the first seven years of the 35-year airport concession granted by the Republic of Bulgaria.

The investment will alleviate existing capacity shortfalls and address current service level deficiencies, enhancing operational resilience and passenger service standards but also improving the sustainability of airport operations in terms of building and equipment energy efficiency and safety considerations.

Additionality and Impact

The project remedies existing low levels of service at Sofia airport, the single airport facility serving Sofia and the main international air transport gateway of Bulgaria. Low levels of service and congestion from underinvestment constitute market failures. The airport forms part of the Core network of the Trans-European Transport Network for airports, it is a key node in the Orient - East Med corridor and is located on a less developed region.
The Bank's loan fills a market funding gap given the limited access of long term funding for this type of asset and is requested to finance the project, especially in the current Covid-19 crisis conditions. Considering that the project will be the first large scale infrastructure concession in the country, the presence of the Bank in the project will ensure that international standards are applied.
Given EIB's provision of a long term financing potentially longer than other senior lenders, it will play a role as anchor lender attracting future lenders at the time of refinancing.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

A number of investment schemes included in this framework loan would normally be classified under Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, meaning that the Competent Authority makes the decision as to whether a formal environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required or not. Alignment to this and to other national and EU environmental legislation, including EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings, and the status of any pre-existing development consents will be reviewed and assessed during appraisal.

The borrower has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Weitere Unterlagen
24/12/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOFIA AIRPORT CONCESSION FL
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Bulgarien: EIB vergibt 40 Millionen Euro für Modernisierung des Flughafens Sofia

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOFIA AIRPORT CONCESSION FL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Dec 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
129015960
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180646
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Bulgarien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOFIA AIRPORT CONCESSION FL
Andere Links
Übersicht
SOFIA AIRPORT CONCESSION FL
Datenblätter
SOFIA AIRPORT CONCESSION FL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Bulgarien: EIB vergibt 40 Millionen Euro für Modernisierung des Flughafens Sofia

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Bulgarien: EIB vergibt 40 Millionen Euro für Modernisierung des Flughafens Sofia
Andere Links
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOFIA AIRPORT CONCESSION FL

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