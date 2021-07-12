SOFIA AIRPORT CONCESSION FL

The project remedies existing low levels of service at Sofia airport, the single airport facility serving Sofia and the main international air transport gateway of Bulgaria. Low levels of service and congestion from underinvestment constitute market failures. The airport forms part of the Core network of the Trans-European Transport Network for airports, it is a key node in the Orient - East Med corridor and is located on a less developed region.

The Bank's loan fills a market funding gap given the limited access of long term funding for this type of asset and is requested to finance the project, especially in the current Covid-19 crisis conditions. Considering that the project will be the first large scale infrastructure concession in the country, the presence of the Bank in the project will ensure that international standards are applied.

Given EIB's provision of a long term financing potentially longer than other senior lenders, it will play a role as anchor lender attracting future lenders at the time of refinancing.

