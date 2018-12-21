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BANCA MARCH ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MIDCAPS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
69.946.261,19 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 69.946.261,19 €
Durchleitungsdarlehen : 69.946.261,19 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
10/05/2019 : 13.357.079,25 €
10/05/2019 : 56.589.181,94 €
Andere Links
Related EFSI register
12/04/2019 - BANCA MARCH ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MIDCAPS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Banca March stellen 340 Millionen EUR für KMU und Midcap-Unternehmen bereit

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
21 Dezember 2018
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 10/05/2019
20180578
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BANCA MARCH ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MIDCAPS
BANCA MARCH SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 70 million
EUR 140 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of an EIB guarantee to create additional lending capacity for mid-cap financing in Spain.

The project consists of a funded risk participation scheme under a partial delegation approach by which the EIB will cover up to 50% of the losses in respect of each defaulted loan of a non-granular and pre-selected portfolio of corporate and mid-cap loans. The objective of the operation is releasing resources that will be used to promote small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) and mid-cap financing, thereby facilitating new lending to projects carried out by small companies, mainly in Spain but also in other EU countries. Consequently, the proposed transaction would promote medium and long-term lending for capital investment and would contribute to strengthen the productivity and competitiveness of SMEs and mid-caps. Some of the projects will foster investments in, among other sectors, knowledge economy, renewable energy and energy efficiency, protection of the environment and natural resource efficiency. A minimum of 70% of the new portfolio will be dedicated to SMEs, with mid-caps accounting for up to 30%.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of environment and public procurement, the Bank will require the Intermediary to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the environment and procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances will comply with the relevant EU legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of environment and public procurement, the Bank will require the Intermediary to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the environment and procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances will comply with the relevant EU legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

Weitere Unterlagen
12/04/2019 - BANCA MARCH ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MIDCAPS
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Banca March stellen 340 Millionen EUR für KMU und Midcap-Unternehmen bereit

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

scoreboard - BANCA MARCH ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MIDCAPS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Apr 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
91659491
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20180578
Letzte Aktualisierung
12 Apr 2019
Sektor(en)
Durchleitungsdarlehen
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related EFSI register
12/04/2019 - BANCA MARCH ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MIDCAPS
Andere Links
Übersicht
BANCA MARCH ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MIDCAPS
Datenblätter
BANCA MARCH ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MIDCAPS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Banca March stellen 340 Millionen EUR für KMU und Midcap-Unternehmen bereit

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Banca March stellen 340 Millionen EUR für KMU und Midcap-Unternehmen bereit
Andere Links
Related EFSI register
12/04/2019 - BANCA MARCH ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MIDCAPS

Photogallery

• The EIB has provided Banca March with a EUR 70m Investment Plan for Europe guarantee to support mid-caps and EUR 100m in financing for SMEs
Signature - EIB and Banca March provide EUR 340m to finance Spanish SMEs and mid-caps
©EIB

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