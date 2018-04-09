Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
NOORDWEST HOSPITAL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
145.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Niederlande : 145.000.000 €
Gesundheit : 145.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
29/10/2025 : 25.000.000 €
22/05/2019 : 120.000.000 €
Datenblätter
NOORDWEST HOSPITAL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
#InvestEU: Niederländische Noordwest Ziekenhuisgroep investiert mit europäischer Unterstützung

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
2 August 2018
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 22/05/2019
20180409
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
NOORDWEST HOSPITAL
STICHTING NOORDWEST ZIEKENHUISGROEP
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 150 million
EUR 337 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project supports the 2018-2022 investment plan of Noordwest hospital, a regional hospital located in Alkmaar, Den Helder and Heerhugowaard, in the Dutch region of Noord Holland. The investments during the 5-years period consist mainly of the 1st phase of the construction and equipment of a new hospital in Alkmaar, the renovation of the building in Den Helder and the investment in a new electronic medical record system.

The project comes under the criteria of integrated territorial development. The upgraded facilities will increase the efficiency of the services, facilitate the integration of highly complex medical care for the region and enhance the patient experience.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project comprises the construction, renovation and equipping of medical facilities. Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during the appraisal the screening decision of the competent authority. In line with Directive 2010/31/EU, the new and rehabilitated buildings will have to at least meet the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The design energy performance of the hospital and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during the appraisal. It is expected that the project will bring wider benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Übersicht
NOORDWEST HOSPITAL
Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

