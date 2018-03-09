DJIBOUTI WATER SUPPLY AND WASTEWATER TREATMENT

The project is part of a 10-year long EU support to significantly improve drinking water and sanitation access in the capital city of Djibouti. In line with EU and EIB policy objectives of environmental protection and climate action, the project helps mitigate market failures, as it is expected to generate positive externalities in the form of improved public health and environmental benefits notably by preventing further depletion of groundwater aquifers and through increased adaptation to climate change.

The project is embedded in the long-term strategy of the Government of Djibouti "Vision Djibouti 2035". The project is aligned with EU cooperation in the water sector under Priority 1 (Ville propre et résiliente) of the Joint Programming Document of the EU and EU Member States 2021-2027 and it will contribute to the Team Europe Initiative Djibouti propre et prospère à l'horizon 2027. It will also contribute to Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) 6 "Clean Water and Sanitation" and SDG13 - "Climate Action".





The EIB's involvement will complement earlier and ongoing interventions of the EU in the water sector in Djibouti, facilitating the full financing and implementation of the project. The EIB technical advice will be particularly relevant for the preparation and implementation of the sanitation component, bringing it in line with international and EIB standards.