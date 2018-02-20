PIAGGIO RDI VEHICLE IMPROVEMENTS

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already-authorised scope and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The results of this R&D project are expected to contribute to improving the sustainability of the transport sector, mainly in terms of reduction of traffic and also fuel consumption, and the part of the project that concerns electrification is expected to have an additional positive impact. Full environmental details will be assessed during the appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC where applicable, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.