VIPA ENERGY EFFICIENCY INVESTMENT PLATFORM SFSB

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting schemes that reduce energy consumption, increase the use of renewable energy and thus help to mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have very limited negative environmental impacts. The cumulated impact of sub-projects could instead generate important environmental benefits. Given the scale, location and nature of the individual schemes in built-up urban areas, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) , as defined under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the 2011/92/EU, will most likely not be required. The EIB will assess the promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental regulations.