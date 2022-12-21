LEIXOES PORT INVESTMENTS

The project improves the maritime access of a Core TEN-T port and allows the further development and expansion of the port. The project will increase the efficiency and safety of port operations and allows larger vessels to enter the port. The availability of high quality port facilities that can accommodate deep sea vessels and are well connected to the hinterland allows importers and exporters to optimise their supply chain and increases their competitiveness. The project supports a modal shift from more carbon intensive transport modes to maritime transport and reduces hinterland transport distances. The shift to more sustainable multi-modal transport chains reduces negative transport externalities like congestion, accidents and emissions in the wider region.





EIB financing will contribute to diversify the company's funding sources and lengthen the average maturity of the company's debt, while providing the necessary flexibility to implement the project in terms of drawdowns and availability period.