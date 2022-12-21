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LEIXOES PORT INVESTMENTS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
60.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Portugal : 60.000.000 €
Verkehr : 60.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
25/05/2023 : 60.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LEIXOES PORT INVESTMENTS´- Estudo de Impacte Ambiental das Acessibilidades Marítimas do Porto de Leixões- Volume I - Relatório
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LEIXOES PORT INVESTMENTS´- Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Novo Terminal do Porto de Leixões- Volume I - Relatório Síntese
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LEIXOES PORT INVESTMENTS - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Prologamento do Quebra-Mar Exterior do Porto de Leixões - Volume I - Relatório Síntese
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LEIXOES PORT INVESTMENTS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: EIB-Kredit von 60 Mio. Euro für Hafen von Leixões für besseren Meereszugang

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
22 November 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 25/05/2023
20180128
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
LEIXOES PORT INVESTMENTS
APDL - ADMINISTRACAO DOS PORTOS DO DOURO LEIXOES E VIANA DO CASTELO SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 60 million
EUR 190 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Improvement of the maritime accessibility and extension of the breakwater of the Port of Leixões in the North of Portugal.

The project will enhance the maritime accessibility to the existing port facilities, allowing bigger vessels to call at the port, reducing waiting times and, consequently, alleviating operational and safety constraints. The project will also allow a further development of the outer port. The project will contribute to the competitiveness of the port and of the region, and foster a more sustainable growth.

Additionality and Impact

The project improves the maritime access of a Core TEN-T port and allows the further development and expansion of the port. The project will increase the efficiency and safety of port operations and allows larger vessels to enter the port. The availability of high quality port facilities that can accommodate deep sea vessels and are well connected to the hinterland allows importers and exporters to optimise their supply chain and increases their competitiveness. The project supports a modal shift from more carbon intensive transport modes to maritime transport and reduces hinterland transport distances. The shift to more sustainable multi-modal transport chains reduces negative transport externalities like congestion, accidents and emissions in the wider region.


EIB financing will contribute to diversify the company's funding sources and lengthen the average maturity of the company's debt, while providing the necessary flexibility to implement the project in terms of drawdowns and availability period.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Compliance with the SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, as well as biodiversity assessment requirements, climate change adaptation issues, mitigation/compensation measures and environmental and social monitoring plans, will be assessed during appraisal and/or allocation phase for each project component, whenever applicable.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required. The main works contract has been announced in the OJEU under reference 2019/S 040-089352.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
21 Dezember 2022
25 Mai 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
13/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LEIXOES PORT INVESTMENTS´- Estudo de Impacte Ambiental das Acessibilidades Marítimas do Porto de Leixões- Volume I - Relatório
13/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LEIXOES PORT INVESTMENTS´- Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Novo Terminal do Porto de Leixões- Volume I - Relatório Síntese
13/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LEIXOES PORT INVESTMENTS - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Prologamento do Quebra-Mar Exterior do Porto de Leixões - Volume I - Relatório Síntese
24/12/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LEIXOES PORT INVESTMENTS
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: EIB-Kredit von 60 Mio. Euro für Hafen von Leixões für besseren Meereszugang

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LEIXOES PORT INVESTMENTS´- Estudo de Impacte Ambiental das Acessibilidades Marítimas do Porto de Leixões- Volume I - Relatório
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Dec 2022
Sprache
Portugiesisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
157184639
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180128
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LEIXOES PORT INVESTMENTS´- Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Novo Terminal do Porto de Leixões- Volume I - Relatório Síntese
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Dec 2022
Sprache
Portugiesisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
157187989
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180128
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LEIXOES PORT INVESTMENTS - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Prologamento do Quebra-Mar Exterior do Porto de Leixões - Volume I - Relatório Síntese
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Dec 2022
Sprache
Portugiesisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
157173972
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180128
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LEIXOES PORT INVESTMENTS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Dec 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
162455998
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180128
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LEIXOES PORT INVESTMENTS´- Estudo de Impacte Ambiental das Acessibilidades Marítimas do Porto de Leixões- Volume I - Relatório
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LEIXOES PORT INVESTMENTS´- Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Novo Terminal do Porto de Leixões- Volume I - Relatório Síntese
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LEIXOES PORT INVESTMENTS - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Prologamento do Quebra-Mar Exterior do Porto de Leixões - Volume I - Relatório Síntese
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LEIXOES PORT INVESTMENTS
Andere Links
Übersicht
LEIXOES PORT INVESTMENTS
Datenblätter
LEIXOES PORT INVESTMENTS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: EIB-Kredit von 60 Mio. Euro für Hafen von Leixões für besseren Meereszugang

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: EIB-Kredit von 60 Mio. Euro für Hafen von Leixões für besseren Meereszugang
Andere Links
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LEIXOES PORT INVESTMENTS´- Estudo de Impacte Ambiental das Acessibilidades Marítimas do Porto de Leixões- Volume I - Relatório
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LEIXOES PORT INVESTMENTS´- Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Novo Terminal do Porto de Leixões- Volume I - Relatório Síntese
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LEIXOES PORT INVESTMENTS - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Prologamento do Quebra-Mar Exterior do Porto de Leixões - Volume I - Relatório Síntese
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LEIXOES PORT INVESTMENTS

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