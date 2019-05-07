VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPI ARON MENCZER AND ASPERN

Educational facilities are not specifically mentioned in Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA), though the project may be covered in Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during the appraisal the screening decision of the relevant authority and whether an EIA is required.

This project's procurement is the fifth procedure and covers the fifth and sixth schools using a PPP mechanism. The Bank requires the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the individual projects will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.