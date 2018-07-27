LANUZA WIND PROJECT

The project consists of the financing of 21 wind farms with sizes ranging from 8 to 50 MW - for a total installed capacity of 547 MW (163 wind turbines), located in Andalucía, Asturias, Castilla la Mancha, Castilla León, Galicia y Navarra. The plants were awarded to the promoter during the third renewable energy auction that was held in Spain in 2017.

EIB financing for this operation is expected to have an important acceleration and demonstration effect. Indeed, it will be one of the first greenfield renewable energy projects to be financed in Spain after the moratorium in 2012 and the new regulatory framework - which came into effect in 2014. Besides, the present operation will contribute to the achievement of Spain 2020 targets for renewable energy and to the reduction of the CO2 emissions