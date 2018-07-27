Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

LANUZA WIND PROJECT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
44.200.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 44.200.000 €
Energie : 44.200.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
11/07/2019 : 44.200.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
27/09/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LANUZA WIND PROJECT
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LANUZA WIND PROJECT
Related EFSI register
12/10/2018 - LANUZA WIND PROJECT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Klimaschutz - EIB finanziert Bau von 21 Windparks

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
27 Juli 2018
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 11/07/2019
20170745
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
LANUZA WIND PROJECT
AL FANAR CO LTD
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 44 million
EUR 643 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the financing of 21 wind farms with sizes ranging from 8 to 50 MW - for a total installed capacity of 547 MW (163 wind turbines), located in Andalucía, Asturias, Castilla la Mancha, Castilla León, Galicia y Navarra. The plants were awarded to the promoter during the third renewable energy auction that was held in Spain in 2017.

EIB financing for this operation is expected to have an important acceleration and demonstration effect. Indeed, it will be one of the first greenfield renewable energy projects to be financed in Spain after the moratorium in 2012 and the new regulatory framework - which came into effect in 2014. Besides, the present operation will contribute to the achievement of Spain 2020 targets for renewable energy and to the reduction of the CO2 emissions

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project falls under the Annex II of the EIA-Directive (Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU), and have been screened in by the competent authority, requiring EIA processes to be performed. The authorization procedure, including the need of EIA processes for the interconnection facilities, and compliance with EU EIA, Birds and Habitats directives will be further appraised in detail, in particular the need for a cumulative impacts assessment and the impacts on protected flora and fauna, including Natura 2000 sites.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
27/09/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LANUZA WIND PROJECT
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LANUZA WIND PROJECT
12/10/2018 - LANUZA WIND PROJECT
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Klimaschutz - EIB finanziert Bau von 21 Windparks

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LANUZA WIND PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
27 Sep 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
85145611
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170745
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LANUZA WIND PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163289687
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20170745
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - LANUZA WIND PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Oct 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
86853224
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20170745
Letzte Aktualisierung
12 Oct 2018
Sektor(en)
Energie
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
27/09/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LANUZA WIND PROJECT
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LANUZA WIND PROJECT
Related EFSI register
12/10/2018 - LANUZA WIND PROJECT
Andere Links
Übersicht
LANUZA WIND PROJECT
Datenblätter
LANUZA WIND PROJECT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Klimaschutz - EIB finanziert Bau von 21 Windparks

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Klimaschutz - EIB finanziert Bau von 21 Windparks
Andere Links
Related public register
27/09/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LANUZA WIND PROJECT
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LANUZA WIND PROJECT
Related EFSI register
12/10/2018 - LANUZA WIND PROJECT

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen