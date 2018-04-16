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IE HIGHER EDUCATION & DIGITALISATION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
30.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 30.000.000 €
Bildung : 30.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
8/06/2021 : 15.000.000 €
26/04/2022 : 15.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IE HIGHER EDUCATION & DIGITALISATION
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB unterstützt die IE University mit bis zu 30 Millionen Euro für Digitalisierung, Infrastrukturen und Nachhaltigkeit im Bildungswesen
Story zum Projekt
Studierende bei der Stange halten
Übergeordnetes Projekt
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
14 Juni 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 08/06/2021
20170560
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
IE HIGHER EDUCATION & DIGITALISATION
INSTITUTO DE EMPRESA SL
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 30 million
EUR 68 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project comprises the Promoter's investments in software and digitalisation development, the fit-out and equipping of a new university campus, the modernisation and rehabilitation of existing facilities that will be used for teaching, research, offices and student accommodation in Spain.

The project aims at improving the learning experience of students through digitalisation and newly equipped buildings and increasing the available space for student accommodation. The upgraded facilities will promote learning, which would then translate into better labour market outcomes for the benefit of graduate and postgraduate students and in positive externalities associated with a well-educated labour force.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Council Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) does not specifically cover educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible national authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, universities - such as the institutes of technology - are likely to fall under Annex II of EIA Directive 2014/52/EU with respect to urban development. Social and environmental aspects as well as any issues related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal. The project will include new buildings, which will comply with the 2010/31/EU Directive on energy efficiency of buildings.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, then the Bank would require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
23/12/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IE HIGHER EDUCATION & DIGITALISATION
16/04/2018 - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB unterstützt die IE University mit bis zu 30 Millionen Euro für Digitalisierung, Infrastrukturen und Nachhaltigkeit im Bildungswesen

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IE HIGHER EDUCATION & DIGITALISATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Dec 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
134683173
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170560
Sektor(en)
Bildung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Apr 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
82865488
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20170871
Letzte Aktualisierung
16 Apr 2018
Sektor(en)
Durchleitungsdarlehen
Länder
Spanien, Portugal
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IE HIGHER EDUCATION & DIGITALISATION
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Andere Links
Übersicht
IE HIGHER EDUCATION & DIGITALISATION
Datenblätter
IE HIGHER EDUCATION & DIGITALISATION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB unterstützt die IE University mit bis zu 30 Millionen Euro für Digitalisierung, Infrastrukturen und Nachhaltigkeit im Bildungswesen
Story zum Projekt
Studierende bei der Stange halten
Übergeordnetes Projekt
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB unterstützt die IE University mit bis zu 30 Millionen Euro für Digitalisierung, Infrastrukturen und Nachhaltigkeit im Bildungswesen
Story zum Projekt
Studierende bei der Stange halten
Andere Links
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IE HIGHER EDUCATION & DIGITALISATION
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Übergeordnetes Projekt
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2

Photogallery

IE Higher Education & Digitalisation
IE Higher Education & Digitalisation
©IE University

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