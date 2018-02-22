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AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
55.300.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Montenegro : 1.106.000 €
Serbien : 54.194.000 €
Verkehr : 55.300.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
2/06/2021 : 206.000 €
25/04/2018 : 900.000 €
2/06/2021 : 10.094.000 €
25/04/2018 : 44.100.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EU-Beitrittsprozess: EIB verstärkt Unterstützung für Westbalkan
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Team Europe: EIB investiert in sicheren Flugverkehr auf wichtigen Luftkorridoren über dem Westbalkan

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
22 Februar 2018
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 25/04/2018
20170436
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE
KONTROLA LETENJA SRBIJE I CRNE GORE SMATSA DOO BEOGRAD
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 55 million
EUR 82 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the implementation of a number of investments across the core range of Air Traffic Control (ATC) services provided by SMATSA, the Serbia and Montenegro Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP), in order to improve the reliability and interoperability of the system, increasing its capacity and improving flight and cost efficiency for airspace users, while maintaining or exceeding required safety levels. The project will be implemented at various existing SMATSA sites throughout Serbia and Montenegro.

The project will contribute to modernise the air navigation systems in Serbia and Montenegro in accordance with the Single European Sky (SES) regulations, a central element of European air transport policy. SES infrastructure is included in the priority Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), making the project eligible for Bank financing as a priority project in neighbouring countries (extended TEN-T). The development of air traffic management (ATM) infrastructure is included in the priority entitled "Development of social and economic infrastructure, including transport, energy, environmental infrastructure, information and communication technology" of the External Lending Mandate (ELM). The project will increase SMATSA's compliance with the SES interoperability requirements, contributing to the regional integration among Pre-accession countries and the Union, in line with the general objectives of the ELM. The project is also consistent with the principles of the Government of Serbia's transport strategy, the Transport Community Treaty from 2017 and the Stabilisation and Association Agreement from 2013. The project is therefore eligible for the Bank's financing under Article 309(c) and under the EIB's External Lending Mandate.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The position in respect of national legislation will be confirmed at the appraisal, together with the status and details of possible environmental and social assessments and permitting procedures, public consultations and hence compliance of the project with the EIB environmental and social standards.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Weitere Unterlagen
06/06/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EU-Beitrittsprozess: EIB verstärkt Unterstützung für Westbalkan
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Team Europe: EIB investiert in sicheren Flugverkehr auf wichtigen Luftkorridoren über dem Westbalkan

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Jun 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
82147525
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170436
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Serbien
Montenegro
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE
Andere Links
Übersicht
AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE
Datenblätter
AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EU-Beitrittsprozess: EIB verstärkt Unterstützung für Westbalkan
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Team Europe: EIB investiert in sicheren Flugverkehr auf wichtigen Luftkorridoren über dem Westbalkan

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EU-Beitrittsprozess: EIB verstärkt Unterstützung für Westbalkan
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Team Europe: EIB investiert in sicheren Flugverkehr auf wichtigen Luftkorridoren über dem Westbalkan
Andere Links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE

Photogallery

EIB steps up support for Western Balkans in EU accession process
EIB visit to Serbia
Fotograf: Dirk Heilmann
©EIB

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