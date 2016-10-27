PALMA DE MALLORCA URBAN BUS FLEET RENEWAL

The construction of the new buses will take place in the manufacturer's plants and does not fall within the scope of Directive 2011/92/EU. Therefore no environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required for the project. The project is expected to deliver positive environmental benefits thanks to the substitution of Euro II, III, IV and V standard buses with high performance new Euro VI-compliant buses and compressed natural gas (CNG) buses. This aspect will be further checked at appraisal.

The promoter is a contracting entity within the meaning of EU Directive 2014/25/EU. All contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2015/25/EU and Directive 2007/66/EC in this case) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required. For all contracts valued above the relevant thresholds, the promoter will publish the call for tender and award notices in the OJEU, while those with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation, respecting the relevant principles of the EU Treaty (transparency, equal treatment and non-discrimination on the basis of nationality).