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PALMA DE MALLORCA URBAN BUS FLEET RENEWAL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
30.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 30.000.000 €
Verkehr : 30.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
23/01/2018 : 30.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
24/03/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PALMA DE MALLORCA URBAN BUS FLEET RENEWAL
Related public register
12/06/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - PALMA DE MALLORCA URBAN BUS FLEET RENEWAL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Investitionsoffensive für Europa - EIB stellt 30 Millionen Euro für modernere Stadtbusse in Palma de Mallorca bereit

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
27 Oktober 2016
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 23/01/2018
20160491
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
PALMA DE MALLORCA URBAN BUS FLEET RENEWAL
AYUNTAMIENTO DE PALMA DE MALLORCA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 30 million
EUR 60 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The operation involves financing the bus fleet renovation carried out by the public company managing urban transport in the municipality of Palma de Mallorca, the capital of the island of Mallorca in Spain.

The investments will improve the quality of service of the bus network while contributing to the sustainability of urban transport and climate change mitigation. These aims are in line with the EIB's transport lending policy and EU and EIB objectives on climate action.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The construction of the new buses will take place in the manufacturer's plants and does not fall within the scope of Directive 2011/92/EU. Therefore no environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required for the project. The project is expected to deliver positive environmental benefits thanks to the substitution of Euro II, III, IV and V standard buses with high performance new Euro VI-compliant buses and compressed natural gas (CNG) buses. This aspect will be further checked at appraisal.

The promoter is a contracting entity within the meaning of EU Directive 2014/25/EU. All contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2015/25/EU and Directive 2007/66/EC in this case) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required. For all contracts valued above the relevant thresholds, the promoter will publish the call for tender and award notices in the OJEU, while those with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation, respecting the relevant principles of the EU Treaty (transparency, equal treatment and non-discrimination on the basis of nationality).

Weitere Unterlagen
24/03/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PALMA DE MALLORCA URBAN BUS FLEET RENEWAL
12/06/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - PALMA DE MALLORCA URBAN BUS FLEET RENEWAL
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Investitionsoffensive für Europa - EIB stellt 30 Millionen Euro für modernere Stadtbusse in Palma de Mallorca bereit

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PALMA DE MALLORCA URBAN BUS FLEET RENEWAL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Mar 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
69307066
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20160491
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - PALMA DE MALLORCA URBAN BUS FLEET RENEWAL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jun 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
238339666
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten
Projektnummer
20160491
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
24/03/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PALMA DE MALLORCA URBAN BUS FLEET RENEWAL
Related public register
12/06/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - PALMA DE MALLORCA URBAN BUS FLEET RENEWAL
Andere Links
Übersicht
PALMA DE MALLORCA URBAN BUS FLEET RENEWAL
Datenblätter
PALMA DE MALLORCA URBAN BUS FLEET RENEWAL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Investitionsoffensive für Europa - EIB stellt 30 Millionen Euro für modernere Stadtbusse in Palma de Mallorca bereit

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Investitionsoffensive für Europa - EIB stellt 30 Millionen Euro für modernere Stadtbusse in Palma de Mallorca bereit
Andere Links
Related public register
24/03/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PALMA DE MALLORCA URBAN BUS FLEET RENEWAL
Related public register
12/06/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - PALMA DE MALLORCA URBAN BUS FLEET RENEWAL

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