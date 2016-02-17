ESPOO SCHOOLS PPP PROJECT

The project will contribute to human capital formation and hence the knowledge economy in Finland. It aims to upgrade and modernise the comprehensive and upper secondary schools estate. The purpose is to enhance the learning environment for pupils and students, and working conditions for teachers. Accordingly, the project is consistent with actions in support of the EU Horizon 2020 strategy, in reinforcing the human capital stock of a Member State, increasing access to lifelong learning, improving the quality of education, and cultivating human and social capital for growth, employment and inclusion. The project also embeds investments aiming to improve the energy efficiency of school and education-related buildings, existing or new, to comply with stricter norms as described in national law and implementing Directive 2010/31/EU on energy efficiency of buildings. The extent of the investment and its impact will be verified during appraisal.